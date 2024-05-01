Bollywood box office reports today are 95% accurate

BY Agencies

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said the metric for assessing whether a project on OTT or theatrically has been successful depends on the numbers associated with it, which are mostly genuine. The producer, who launched Roy Kapur Films, said box office reporting on the industry was 95 per cent accurate.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked about the indicators of a successful project, Siddharth Roy Kapur said: When it comes to movie theaters, the box office is your report card. It's very striking and it's in the public domain. Our reports are now reasonably accurate. The report is 95 percent accurate to what our box office is. This is a huge change from the past.

The metric changes when it comes to streaming platforms, as it has no box office numbers. On OTT, the producer said one way to evaluate is whether one was able to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of the moment.

You get this feedback pretty quickly, from social media, from people, from the industry, as far as: has the show become a fresher conversation or not? It's a measure. The other way to find out is to use the information streaming platforms provided.

They've started sharing more information now, if it worked for them and what their settings are. Each platform has a different one. They became much more transparent with the filmmakers, whether or not the series worked for them. There is a range of profit margins, depending on the production house, he explained.