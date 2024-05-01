Inside Benny Blanco's eclectic Los Angeles home, which is also Hollywood's favorite hangout





In several episodes of the FXX comedy Dave, Pop hitmaker Benny Blanco welcomes titular rapper Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) to his cavernous Los Angeles mansion and the two spend quality time chatting and goofing around in his expanse. It's described as a modern, glassy estate, fit for a successful super producer like Blanco, who plays a version of himself on the show, but down-to-earth music enthusiasts IRL Casa Blanco is a warmer abode and brighter than its television replacement. Blanco chose the Los Angeles home built in 1939 primarily for its convenient location near his studio, where he regularly writes and produces popular tracks, like Special from SZA's Grammy-winning album. SOS and Single Soon, a dance-pop track by multi-hyphenate superstar (and Blanco's girlfriend) Selena Gomez. Despite its proximity to his work, he wanted the house to represent a peaceful refuge from the daily grind. I need separation, says Blanco ANNOUNCEMENT via Zoom while it was displayed in his room. Otherwise, I wake up at 3 a.m. and go into the other room to do a song. Blanco resting on a custom oversized sofa from BonVivant Interiors dressed in Zanjan Velvet fabric from House of Hackney Art: The Estate of Noah Davis/The Estate of Noah Davis and David Zwirner He took over in 2019 and gradually settled in, with the help of Rachel Leigh Ward and Dana M. Vitrano of BonVivant Interiors and designer Keefe Butler of Studio BAD, who describes his involvement in the house's reinvention as a supporting role to Blanco's creative head. The resulting space certainly looks like the fruit of Blanco's design project, free of work, with an al fresco dining paradise out back; a dream dressing room, Mariah Careyworthy (as Blanco jokes, “Don’t we all want to be Mariah?)”; and a guesthouse-turned-movie theater, complete with crimson velvet-upholstered walls and the candy bar of Blanco's childhood fantasies, a big hit with the littlest friends. All the kids call it the candy room, he said. They run away with candy flying out of their pockets, and they scream [because] they ate so much sugar. Their parents probably hate me. Butler explains that Old Hollywood and the Paris Odon Theater were among the references he used for home cinema. Blanco nods to similar themes with different words, envisioning the theater as a Parisian brothel, aesthetically speaking. It's an undeniably lavish room, although Butler, who has worked with Blanco on several projects over the years, notes that luxury is not for luxury's sake, but for the pleasure of hospitality, such is the modus operandi of musicians. He is SO very much the host, says the designer.

