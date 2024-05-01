







In recent years and with the rise of social media, fashion shows have become somewhat synonymous with spectacle on a grand scale. Just take a look at the fashion shows of major European brands, with elaborate and expensive sets, custom-built tents that can accommodate hundreds of guests, and thousands of fans screaming outside for the celebrities' inevitable arrival. Ralph Lauren wanted exactly none of that for his Fall/Holiday 2024 show presentation last night in New York. Instead, the designer turned inward to host something a little more private, but no less impactful: He invited fewer than 100 guests to his design studio, nine floors above Madison Avenue. There, the audience which, yes, included stars like Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Morgan Spector and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder; even low-key shows need celebrity power, after all, they lounged on Mies van der Rohe-inspired leather chairs as the lights came up and the proceedings began. The salon-style show constructed to recall a very similar show the designer staged for his First of all the women's fashion show in 1972, also in his then studio, struck a sensitive but galvanizing chord. I wanted something more intimate, Lauren, 84, later told CNN over dinner at Polo Bar, the bustling Manhattan restaurant his company launched in 2015. (He was about to sample the (one of the restaurant's famous Polo burgers.) And I still do. what I believe, what seems right to me. Model Christy Turlington walked first. She wore a cashmere coat, broken-in pants and ankle boots, all in a pale taupe shade. It set the tone for a color palette of rich neutrals, which dominated throughout. In fact, unlike the Laurens Spring/Summer 2024 show, in which Washington was dressed, the collection featured no bright colors, a palette cleanser, rather lush gray-browns, silvers, and washed-out browns. Looks from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 show A number of looks featured Western motifs, from cowboy hats to bandana ties to distressed leather jackets. The theme is trending largely thanks to Beyoncé and her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Yet Lauren has long incorporated Western aesthetics into her brand and ever-ambitious world-building. (Among many other touchpoints of Americana, including the other big talking point of the moment: tennis.) In a way that few can do and in a way that Lauren has mastered and remastered, over the years sparkle has also been woven alongside the neutrality of the collection. A number of dresses were fully sequined or sparkly, adding a layer of luxurious and tasteful glamour. Model Anok Yais' closing look hit every talking point of the show in one: a shimmering gold-taupe silk dress, topped with a cowboy hat. At the afterparty, she wore the same look, accessorizing it further with chunky metal cross necklaces. In Laurens' words, the collection's muted colors and luxurious comfort, even with its touches of sequins, were not frou frou. I wanted it to be simple, he explained. At the Polo Bar, where martinis flowed freely and dinner went late, Glenn Close sat to Laurens' left. She wore a champagne-colored Ralph Lauren jacket; he wore a cowboy shirt with black and turquoise panels. In the glow of the restaurant's rich wood paneling and gilded ceiling lights, the scene briefly felt like a flashback (I looked around and saw no one on the phone except me, recording my conversation with the designer.) It could have taken decades. There is. And that's the point. When asked what resonates most about Lauren these days, he answered, with the wisdom of over fifty years in the business under his belt: timelessness.

