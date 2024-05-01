Educating the Ladies, a Bollywood Update

If your confidence in education is waning and you want to restore it, watch Laapataa Ladies. It is an exciting and at the same time thought-provoking experience. It's fascinating because one of its two heroines illustrates the full meaning of determination to continue one's studies. And it's sobering, because we learn how dangerous a girl's journey to higher education can be in our society. Although paradoxical, it is quite entertaining, but one cannot miss its sociology. When you return home, you feel like you've made a rushed visit to a strange and difficult country where girls live. I thought I knew this country well because I had spent a few years writing a book about childhood. How wrong I was!

The story is set in Madhya Pradesh (MP). The rural setting is so calm and sylvan that we don't expect the emotional vortex we'll face in the second half. Two young women become lost almost immediately after their wedding and a comedy of errors ensues. The first bride has a predictable experience. We've seen this in other films. But the second bride writes her own adventure. She uses her difficult situation to achieve her goal in life after almost losing it. She didn't want to get married, but she had no choice. Like so many others, she had to give in to family blackmail.

She was passionate about studies, but not in general. Unlike millions of teenagers who can't decide what they really want to do in life, she was clear. She saw her future in science as that of agriculture. How did she escape the lure of NEET and JEE, you wonder. She wanted to become an expert in organic farming. She is convinced that organic methods will dominate agriculture and its market within 15 years. Like so many village girls, she is pushed into marriage. It’s a horrible match and it almost ends her. She is saved because she is lost. The police have difficulty locating her because she cannot be found. She uses technological strategies to hide and confuse others, including the police. It is a story of skillfully applied courage. Ultimately, when she wins, she breaks off her marriage and leaves for Dehradun to study organic farming. Moved, speechless, we see her for the last time boarding a village bus.

Unlike the common stereotype of rural girls, she has great self-confidence. She is also intelligent and has enough courage to deceive. What shaped his personality, you wonder! It cannot of course be about the school, especially in MP where rural schools had seen a sharp decline much before the start of BJP rule over two decades ago, but the BJP chose to not worry about reversing this trend. Teachers have lost their status and dignity. They were out of position and had no idea how to put the mediated norms of child-centered education into practice. Schooling in such circumstances could hardly incite a girl to rebellion, even when it was a marriage forced upon her. She is the other heroine of Lapata Ladies who represents an insane educational system confronted with aggressive cultural practices that promote docility and self-denial.

Thus, the film juxtaposes two opposing characters caught in an identical situation. That a rebellious young woman can be the heroine of a popular film is a testament to cinema as an art form. Its layered capacity allows rival truths to enter the viewer's vision. In one, we encounter traditional values ​​defended ideologically; facing the other, we hold our breath when an unfortunate and daring young girl is on the verge of losing her fight against the disruption of her educational dream. In a charged and dramatic scene, she hands over her mangalsutra to a policeman, thereby announcing the breakdown of her recent marriage. It's a historic scene. In it, we witness something unreal transforming into an emotionally charged reality.

Bollywood specializes in constructing such moments, but even by Bollywood standards, it's rare. Few movie scripts show a young village girl choosing to give up on her marriage in less than a week. Her brutal husband is confused. His wealth, status and aggression don't help him. The public enjoys the moment of his disgrace.

Renowned historian and director of the Nehru Museum (now renamed), Ravinder Kumar, used to say that even if a village school seems poor, a little girl who comes out of her house, in uniform, in socks and in shoes, can have a transformative effect. Of course, it's a romantic thought, but it's true. Laapataa Ladies reveals a deeper truth: education in itself is not enough. To realize its potential for social change, education requires an encouraging philosophy in society and within the family. A hostile home and a larger philosophy can destroy what small schools could have achieved.

A major study found a few years ago that girls used education to delay marriage. When parents and relatives push them, they beg for another year or two. Marriage will put an end to my studies, the girls say while the parents, strategically, retort that the in-laws could allow them to go to university. In Laapataa Ladies, we hear both arguments, and the story shows which one is right.

Krishna Kumar is a former director of NCERT. His new book Thank You, Gandhi, will be published in September. The opinions expressed are personal