The Scare actor praised by fans for his performance





Horror fans are praising the latest installment of the TV series “Them: The Scare,” and many are saying one actor gave a particularly frightening performance: Luke James. James stars in the story that follows LAPD homicide detective Dawn Reeve, played by Deborah Ayorinde, as she investigates the gruesome murder of a foster mother. Without spoiling the show, James plays Edmund Gaines, an aspiring actor working at a pizzeria. The trailer shows him troubled, sitting menacingly in a parked car, screaming and crying. Regardless of the character's role in the murder case, fans loved James' on-screen performance. Here's what you need to know about the actor: “Them: fear”:Release date, where to watch new episodes of the horror anthology series Who is Luke James? Luke James, 39, is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer from New Orleans who branched out into acting. James was the opening act for the Mrs. Tour. Beyonce's Carter Show in 2013 and 2014. He also composes music and has written songs for Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears. Since having a singing and acting role in “The New Edition Story” in 2017, James has appeared in “Insecure”, “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG”, “Star” and ” The Chi”, according to his IMDb profile. But for his character in “Them: The Scare,” James said he could relate to the Gaineses, who uses a gig at an animatronic Chuck E. Cheese-like pizzeria to break into the industry, CNN reported. It's his audience. This is his scene. It's the only time he can be someone other than himself, James told CNN. He tries to understand where it comes from and why it exists. And I think as an actor, those are the questions we always ask. The Internet is going crazy for Luke James in “Them: The Scare” Fans were delighted with James' acting in the series. Some even thought it was a little too beautiful. “Luke James played out of role but I need him to leave the scary (expletive) alone for a while,” he said. the user wrote about. Others were, well, concerned about James. But in an Instagram post about the prime minister, James said “I’m living the dream.” How to watch “Them: Fear” “Them: The Scare” was released on April 25, 2024. It is the second installment of the horror anthology, set 40 years after “Covenant.” All episodes of both shows are available on Prime Video. When published, the show had a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 94%. Contributor: Saman Shafiq, Korina Lopez, USA TODAY

