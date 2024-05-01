Over the past few weeks, we've been the first to update our readers on several projects that maverick producer Sajid Nadiadwala is working on. As he gears up to go on floors with his biggest film Sikandar in May, our exclusive sources inform us that Sajid Nadiadwala is silently working on a global film. A source close to the development tells us that Sajid Nadiadwala has signed a mega contract with Rajinikanth to obtain the rights to produce his biopic.

MEGA SCOOP: Sajid Nadiadwala wins biopic rights on superstar Rajinikanth; to present his unique journey to a global audience

Very few people know that Sajid Nadiadwala is a huge fan of not only Rajinikanth the actor, but also Rajinikanth the person. He believes Rajinikanth's story deserves to be seen by the world, from being a bus conductor to becoming a superstar. Sajid is personally studying the script and is working hard to get the film into the show, a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Over the past few months, Sajid has been in constant touch with Rajinikanth and his family to verify the authenticity of the story. The idea is to make a film that stands the test of time. This is the biggest rags to riches story, and it will focus more on Rajinikanth the human, the source told us.

The Rajinikanth biopic will release in 2025 and the casting will be done once the team finalizes the script. This is all a work in progress at the moment.

