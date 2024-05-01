'Jersey Boys' actor 'gets his way' in the kitchen





Jason Michael Evans has never been a stranger to cooking. Evans plays Nick Massi in “Jersey Boys,” which runs through July 28 at the Mercury Theater in Chicago. Evans will perform in the show, which traces the story of the Four Seasons, until May 5. The actor said he learned a lot about cooking from his mother, who was a James Beard Award-winning food editor for The St. Louis Post Dispatch. “I learned everything from her,” Evans said, adding that her mother prepared “delicious dinners” based on the eclectic mix of food she had in her kitchen. Evans said he really doesn't have a culinary specialty. He just likes a range of dishes. “There’s nothing I really fear,” he said. Evans said he makes a really good chicken pot pie with a made-from-scratch crust. Another of her favorite recipes is Cranberry Bourbon Applesauce. People also read… “I'm always up for a challenge. It's rare that I cook the same dish twice,” he says. Evans said his wife is also a fantastic chef and baker. The actor remembers well the recipes his mother often prepared at home when he was growing up. “As the food editor of a major newspaper, she was constantly testing recipes,” he said. He and his family were lucky enough to be able to eat the different dishes. As for miscellaneous recipes, Evans said they have several in the family. “We have a recipe for split pea and barley soup that dates back to my great-grandmother and a recipe for meatloaf that is almost 50 years old.” Evans said he enjoyed his journey with this version of “Jersey Boys.” “This is my sixth time performing ‘Jersey Boys’ and it’s a show I keep coming back to.” The following is Evans' recipe for Cranberry Bourbon Applesauce. Cranberry-Bourbon Applesauce 6 apples, either Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, or something from that family. Or a combination of any. 3/4 cup fresh cranberries 1/2 cup good bourbon DIRECTIONS: Peel the apples and cut them into pieces. Place the apples in a large saucepan with the cider over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cover until boiling. Reduce the heat and stir occasionally for 15 to 20 minutes, until the apples soften. Add the cranberries and mash with a potato masher until desired consistency. Pour in the bourbon. Stir occasionally over low heat for about half an hour until all the cider and bourbon are cooked out. When the temperature is sufficiently reduced, sprinkle with cinnamon and stir. Best served cold. The flavor will continue to intensify over a few days. The key to this recipe is to never drain the liquid. Be patient and let the liquid reduce on its own. If you drain some of the liquid, which is typical in applesauce recipes, you will lose the flavor. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

