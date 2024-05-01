Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone: Diet Sabya picks 5 most stylish Bollywood brides of all time | Bollywood





Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt. Every now and then, a Bollywood actor gets married in an unusual wedding outfit and makes fashion history. Who could forget Anushka walking hand in hand with Virat Kohli in a soft pink Sabyasachi lehenga in 2017? Also Read: These Bollywood Brides Also Ditched Traditional Lehengas For A Unique Bridal Look Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma make Diet Sabya's list of the most stylish celebrity brides. It's the very style that many brides have paid homage to at their own weddings in recent years. And what about the inimitable Alia Bhatt, who was the unconventional bride in an ivory Sabyasachi sari at her intimate wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022? The strong tradition of the red bridal ensemble makes it all the more exciting when a celebrity bride subverts expectations. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Other familiar names crop up in memories of anti-red wedding looks. To marry Nawab of Pataudi, actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, Kareena Kapoor wore an inherited rust sharara that was also worn by her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, for her own nikaah ceremony in 1962. So, what do Kareena, Alia, Anushka and these other celebrity wives have in common? Along with some serious wedding inspiration, they all served up the best bridal looks, according to the popular fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account, Diet Sabya, created anonymously in 2018. Drum roll, please: here's Diet Sabya's round-up of the most stylish Indian celebrity brides of all time, in no particular order. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly known as Virushka, tied the knot in an elegant wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017 in Italy. Everything from Anushka's Sabyasachi lehenga to the fresh hydrangeas she wore in her hair during the wedding grabbed attention. Talking about her look, Diet Sabya says, Anushka's blush pink wedding lehenga was a game changer, a cultural reset! Alia Bhatt Alia wore an elegant ivory saree for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The actors tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, surrounded by close friends and family. Like several celebrity brides, such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Alia also chose a Sabyasachi ensemble. However, instead of a bridal lehenga, the actor chose a saree. “Aka Sabya saree was the epitome of a low-key, casual bride,” says Diet Sabya. Priyanka Chopra On December 1, 2018, Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in a stunning lace dress by famous American designer Ralph Lauren; the two honored their families' heritage by holding Christian and Hindu ceremonies at their nuptials in Jodhpur. Priyanka's unique wedding dress featured 11,632 Swarovski crystals and was paired with a 75-foot-long veil. Diet Sabya adds the actor's bridal look to her top 5: Priyanka's ethereal white Ralph Lauren dress with a 75-foot train against Umaid Bhawan. Deepika Padukone The actor wore not one, but two gorgeous, sentimental and completely different looks for her and Ranveer Singh's twins' wedding ceremonies at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15, 2018. For the ceremony Anand Karaj, Deepika wore a red hand. Sabyasachi embroidered lehenga which was paired with heavy jewelry. The dupatta had Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava written in Devnagri, one of the most special parts of her wedding look. “Deepika's breathtaking Sabyasachi for his Sindhi wedding, no one looked more breathtaking against the picturesque views of Lake Como,” said Diet Sabya about the actor's wedding look. Kareena Kapoor Did you know that Kareena Kapoors wedding outfit was an heirloom piece worn by two other Pataudi ladies? Kareenas' 'Bhopali joda that Sharmila Tagore originally wore for her wedding in 1962' is also in Diet Sabya's top 5 bridal looks. The outfit initially belonged to Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal, wife of the eighth Nawab of Pataudi and also mother-in-law of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who wore the traditional outfit in the late 1930s. The outfit was later inherited by Sharmila, who donned it at her wedding on December 27, 1969. She married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The bridal outfit was then passed on to Kareena, who donned the sharara on October 16, 2012 to marry Saif Ali Khan. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/alia-bhatt-kareena-kapoor-deepika-padukone-anushka-sharma-top-5-most-stylish-celebrity-brides-diet-sabya-101714542623850.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

