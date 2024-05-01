Alfred Molina cries remembering Dad was disappointing because of his acting





Alfred Molina went viral on social networks thanks to his sharing a moving story in Vanity Fair about his father, who never vocally supported his son's acting career. Molina once had the chance to become a restaurant manager for a higher salary than his first acting jobs. He refused to pursue artistic studies, which disconcerted his father. This was long before Molina became a Tony and BAFTA nominated actor, as well as an iconic movie villain thanks to Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's “Spider-Man 2.” “When I was very young, my father found me a job as a waiter in the restaurant where he worked. If I do say so myself, I was a good server…so much so that management offered me a two-week management training course,” Molina said. “I refused because I had found acting work. My dad says, “This acting job. How much do they pay you? I said, 'I get a union [wage]so 15 pounds per week. Molina revealed that the management position would have started with a salary in the region of 30 pounds, leading his father to ask: “Wait a minute. You get 30 or 35 here. Then you do 15? » “I said, 'Yeah.' He looked at me and he had the look on his face that you reserve for crazy and lost people,” Molina remembers. “He looked at me like he didn’t recognize me. The only thing I could say to him was, “That’s what I like, Dad.” » He never really understood. I disappointed my father. Yeah. I think if my father had lived a little longer, he would have hopefully realized that I hadn't wasted my time. Molina took a long break while trying to hold back tears while reflecting on his father's disappointment. It wasn't until after his father passed away that Molina even had an inkling that his father had paid attention to his acting career. “My father and I never really talked about my work,” Molina said. “He wasn't calling me and saying, 'So what are you doing?' What is going on?' We didn't have that kind of relationship. When he died, I went to Spain for the funeral and I was with his widow and she took out this suitcase full of clippings and photos and fragments of magazines and letters from people who wrote to him to me to say that they had seen me. He kept it all, but he never talked about it. “My mother-in-law said to me, 'Do you want any of this?' I couldn't handle it. I said no,” he added. “I've always tried with my kids…all you can do is tell them how brilliant you are. That's all you have to do. Molina is currently returning to Broadway in a new production of “Uncle Vanya” alongside Steve Carell. He will next be seen on screen in the film “Harold and the Purple Crayon”, with Zachary Levi. Sony releases the family tentpole in theaters on August 2. Watch Molina's full interview with Vanity Fair in the video below.

