This Hollywood Hills Home Above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip Was Custom Designed for Absolute Privacy
Max Nobel, founder of the Los Angeles-based design studio NOBLE, is known for its creative and innovative approach when it comes to designing extravagant spaces for discerning clients. A house perched just above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, nicknamed St. Ives after the street it's on, is no different. St. Ives's savvy customer was originally Nobel himself. When he began the process, the house was to be his bachelor pad. He has since started a family and, wanting a new project and a more family home, he is now purchasing the spectacular Hollywood Hills house off market for around $45 million.
The sprawling house sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac behind tall gates. Once inside, you'll discover breathtaking views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. This elegant home has been custom designed down to the smallest detail using the highest quality European materials and cutting-edge technologies. Nearly every piece in the house, including the living room's distinctive brass fireplace mantle, was purchased and manufactured in Europe before being shipped to the United States and assembled on site.
We produce it in Europe and ship it in containers, bring it here, then install it like a puzzle, Nobel, who designed homes for countless celebrities and stars from Los Angeles, tells Flight report. Everything is numbered. We assembled the wall panels, the brass elements, the floors, the showers, everything prefabricated in Europe and brought here.
The company stands out for its use of cutting-edge technology, creating custom renderings that capture everything from interior dimensions to the smallest construction details. The company is also known for implementing its renderings and design vision almost exactly. Nobel is also passionate about incorporating artwork into his homes and often strategically builds rooms or spaces specifically designed to display artwork.
The five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home, a veritable indoor-outdoor sanctuary, is entered through a massive 12-foot-tall door that swings open to a jewelry-box-shaped entry hall with a huge bar and a walk-in wine cellar. and a comfortable lounge area. The entry leads to the double-height great room, where sliding glass doors open the full length of the house onto a manicured lawn and infinity pool.
The entire ceiling of the main level home is clad in reclaimed wood, which adds rusticity and softness to the home's industrial-inspired design and materiality, which includes various types of stone, concrete, glass and brass. The great room features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a custom brass mantel (it was shipped from Europe in eight pieces!), while the kitchen is configured around a huge travertine island with a single-sided floating table. end and a Flos Ceiling Light.
If the kitchen seems too nice to cook in, there's a chef's kitchen behind a hidden door to make a mess during more serious meal prep sessions. Adjacent to the main living space is a formal dining room, as well as a tucked-away office and full bathroom. Outside there is a grill area, covered seating and four custom heated lounge chairs built into the shallow side of the pool. Custom designed by Nobel himself, the chair covering is made from the same stone as the patio.
Not one to skimp or neglect, Nobel has included almost every amenity anyone could need or want, including an electric glass elevator that serves every floor, from the lower level to the third floor; a 10-car automobile gallery; a gym with a view of the horizon; a red marble steam shower; a living room ; a dedicated poker room; and an epic movie theater with a giant sunken couch.
The 2,500 square foot master suite is undoubtedly the crown jewel of St. Ives. The retreat includes a morning/evening bar, expansive terrace and secure panic room. The bathroom is larger than most apartments, with two custom travertine and brass sinks, two toilets, a stone bathtub and three showers. There is also a walk-in closet and walk-in closet with leather-lined shelves; a handbag and shoe closet; and a secret, high-security room for jewelry and watches, accessible only by designated fingerprints. The suite opens onto a private garden with a hanging swing and outdoor yoga area.
The master suite is one of the main features of the home, Nobel says. High-net-worth individuals buying in Hollywood Hills are accustomed to high-end hotels with large rooms and know what they're looking for. The amenities, like the car gallery for example, really fit the typical buyer of this type of home.
The property is nestled in the coveted Bird Streets neighborhood, known for its stunning views and A-list residents including Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves, and is just a short drive from some of the most notable restaurants, shopping and entertainment from Los Angeles.
Click on here for more photos of St. Ives.
Sources
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/hollywood-hills-home-above-l-143000981.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
