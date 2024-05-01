Entertainment
Leslie Odom Jr., Cypress Hill and Bonnie Raitt headline May entertainment in the DC area
The weather is getting warmer, so it's time to get outside and enjoy fun activities. WTOP's Jason Fraley rounds up events in the DC area in our May entertainment guide.
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley Previews May Entertainment in the DC Area (Part 1)
To paraphrase Justin Timberlake: “Guess what? It will be in May. Actually, it's here!
The weather is getting warmer, so it's time to get outside and enjoy fun activities.
We're rounding up fun events in the DC area in our May entertainment guide:
May Entertainment Guide:
May 1-5: “Unknown Soldier” on the arena stage
May 1-5: “A Starting Point” at the Round House Theater
May 1-5: Ralph Fiennes in “Macbeth” at the Shakespeare Theater
May 1-12: “Amm (i) gone” at the Woolly Mammoth Theater
May 1-18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theater
May 1-July 7: “Hair” at the Signature Theater
May 2nd: Belle and Sébastien to the anthem
May 2nd: Cheryl got lost at the Weinberg Center
May 2nd: Ra Ra Riot at 9:30 a.m. Club
May 2-5: Maryland Film Festival
May 3: Lewis Black at the Kennedy Center
May 3: Leslie Odom Jr. in Strathmore
May 3: “The Fall Guy” in theaters
May 3: “Unfrosted” on Netflix
May 3: Everclear at Tally Ho Theater
May 3: Big Tony and Trouble Funk at the Bethesda Theater
May 3: Little River Band at the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town Races
May 4: Dave Attell at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 4: WWE “Backlash” on Peacock
May 4-5: M3 Rock Fest in Merriweather
May 5: Godsmack at MGM National Harbor
May 5: Linda Eder at Wolf Trap
May 7-June 16: “Metamorphoses” at the Folger Theater
May 8: “Dark Matter” premieres on Apple TV+
May 8-June 16: “Sisterhood Issues” at the Studio Theater
May 9: BSO Blockbuster Film Classics at Strathmore
May 9-June 9: “Mom in the closet: the return of Evita” at the GALA Hispanic Theater
May 10: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” at the cinema
May 10: 10,000 maniacs at Birchmere
May 10-11: George Lopez at the Kennedy Center
May 10-11: Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival at the Kennedy Center
May 11: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor
May 11: Neil Young's Crazy Horse at Jiffy Lube Live
May 11: Indigo Girls at Capital One Hall
May 11: Charlie Wilson at Pier Six Pavilion
May 10-12: Chocolate City Records at the Lincoln Theater
May 11: Broadway in Bethesda with Brian Stokes Mitchell at the Round House Theater
May 11-25: Washington National Opera’s “Turandot” at the Kennedy Center
May 12: Mother's Day Brunch with Eric Byrd Trio at Hamilton
May 12: PJ Morton and MAJOR.! Mother's Day Celebration at the Kennedy Center
May 13: Heart at CFG Bank Arena
May 14: Helmet at Atlantis
May 14: Cypress Hill at Lincoln Theater
May 14: Todd Rundgren at the Warner Theater
May 15: BoDeans at Rams Head Annapolis
May 16: Rob Schneider at the Lincoln Theater
May 16-25: “Waiting” at the Keegan Theater
May 16-June 15: “Mexodus” at the Mosaïque Theater
May 17: Finale of “Franklin” on Apple TV+
May 17: Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” in theaters
May 17: Patti LuPone at the Kennedy Center
May 17: Amos Lee at the Warner Theater
May 17: Hozier at Merriweather
May 17: BoDeans at Birchmere
May 17-18: Jack Harlow to headline Preakness Live
May 17-19: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the National Theater
May 17-25: “Cirque du Soleil: Corteo” at EagleBank Arena
May 18: Howie Day at the Hamilton
May 18: Hank Williams Jr. at Jiffy Lube Live
May 18-19: The fabulous Thunderbirds at Blues Alley
May 19: Judas Priest at MGM National Harbor
May 19: BoDeans at the Tally Ho Theater
May 19: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 a.m. Club
May 20: Helen Hayes Anthem Award
May 20: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis
May 21: Ruth Moody of the Wailin' Jennys at Rams Head Annapolis
May 21: Killer Mike and The Mighty Midnight Revival at the Kennedy Center
May 21: Finale of “The Veil” on Hulu
May 21: John Hiatt at the Weinberg Center
May 21-June 16: “The Magic Flute Matchbox” at the Shakespeare Theater
May 21-July 7: “Where the Mountains Meet the Sea” at Signature Theater
May 22: “Trying” Season 4 on Apple TV+
May 22: DMV pun at DC Improv
May 22-26: Washington Ballet’s “Beyond Boundaries” at the Kennedy Center
May 22-June 23: “Long Way Down” at the Olney Theater
May 23: Ruth Moody of the Wailin' Jennys at Birchmere
May 23-25: Willie Marc at DC Comedy Loft
May 24: “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” at the cinema
May 25: Kenny Chesney at Commanders Field
May 25-26: Adventure at Capital One Arena
May 26: Rare Essence and Be'la Dona at the Howard Theater
May 26: Finale of “The Jinx: Part 2” on HBO/Max
May 26: National Memorial Day Concert on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol
May 26: National Memorial Day Choral Festival at the Kennedy Center
May 26: Maggie Rose at Birchmere
May 27: Tyler Childers at CFG Bank Arena
May 27: Andy Grammer at Camden Yards
May 28: Megan Thee Stallion at CFG Bank Arena
May 28: Orchestral performance of Dr. Dre's “Chronic 2001” at the Fillmore
May 29-June 23: “Topdog/Underdog” at the Round House Theater
May 30: Jeff Goldblum at the Lincoln Theater
May 30-31: Louis Hayes Quintet at Blues Alley
May 31st : Dwight Yoakam on the anthem
May 31st : Bonnie Raitt at the Warner Theater
May 31st : Chris Botti at Strathmore
May 31st : Randy Houser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 31-June 2: Resume Sunday and the Confessional Dashboard at Let's Go Music Festival
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley Previews May Entertainment in the DC Area (Part 2)
Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/entertainment/2024/05/leslie-odom-jr-cypress-hill-bonnie-raitt-headline-may-entertainment-around-dc-area/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leslie Odom Jr., Cypress Hill and Bonnie Raitt headline May entertainment in the DC area
- Bella Hadid Looks Ready for the 2024 Met Gala in a Floral Corset Dress
- Physicists build new device that could form the basis of quantum computing
- Breast cancer screening should start at age 40
- How China could take Taiwan 'without a fight' with Xi Jinping's 135 billion secret | World | News
- North Hollywood High School excels at National Science Bowl, takes second place
- App State football player has died
- NioCorp to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on May 3, 2024 | Nation and world
- 10+ Can't Miss Houston's Business and Innovation Event in May
- As long as I am alive, PM Modi targets Congress over religion-based quota in Gujaratral
- Boris Johnson in Georgetown: A day like so many others as Hoya
- Phase 1 detention for relocation to Rwanda in progress