Pakistani actor Imran Abbas called a 'liar' over Heeramandi offer: I appreciate Sanjay Leela Bhansali's clarification | Web series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on May 1 on Netflix. While Speaking to Lilly Singh at the premiere of his show in Los Angeles on April 29, the filmmaker revealed that he conceived the idea of ​​making Heeramandi into a film 18 years ago and considered casting the actors Pakistani Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas. The latter has now reacted to Sanjay's statement. Read also : Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to play Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas in Heeramandi Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has responded to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent statement regarding the casting of Heeramandi. Imran Abbas had spoken about being offered the Sanjay Leela Bhansali project during a 2024 term. interview with ARY Digital's Shaan-e-Suhoor. He had said, “I had not said no to Heeramandi, but it was shelved.” Now, the Pakistani actor has taken to Instagram to appreciate Sanjay for clarifying that he was, in fact, being considered for Heeramandi, after the actor faced backlash for claiming the same recently. Imran Abbas on mockery Imran wrote: I appreciate Sanjay Leela Bhansali for providing this clarification. I would like to encourage my dear Internet users and YouTubers to check with the other directors I mentioned in my interviews to confirm what offers they have made. The most discouraging aspect is not the lack of self-confidence and the perception of me as a liar or a show-off. » He added: “It is evident that some individuals are confined in their limited view of the world, ignoring the many real-life experiences that others have had. For them, it remains a fantasy since they live in a small word. What is even more painful is that when your own people degrade their own celebrities by citing the disrespectful comments of some YouTubers and so-called journalists, which have been criticized and are not at all credible, even within the Bollywood industry. » What Sanjay said about casting Pak actors The filmmaker surprised everyone by revealing that Pakistani actors were also being considered for Heeramandi, as he said on Monday at the series premiere in Los Angeles: “I had several castings in mind, the idea was there for 18 years I thought of Rekha ji and then Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji at the time, it was a film. I also thought of Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad. Khan were also on my mind at one point. But I ended up with this ensemble cast. Learn more about the Constitution In Heeramandi, which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, Sanjay explores the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence era. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan and Shekhar Suman, among others.

