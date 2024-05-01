



By ALLIE EASON, Shorter University ROME, Ga. — Shorter University announced Tuesday, April 30, that Hollywood star, director, producer and author Kevin Sorbo will be the guest speaker at Shorter University2024 President's Gala, December 5, 2024. “The President's Gala is always a wonderful celebration of Shorter University and the work the Lord is doing,” said Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University. “We are excited to feature Kevin Sorbo as our speaker because he is well known in Hollywood, but he also serves the Lord and boldly proclaims His name.” Kevin Sorbo is best known for his role as Hercules in Hercules, the legendary journeyas Captain Dylan Hunt in Gene Roddenberry's Andromedaas Professor Jeffrey Radisson said in God is not deadand has been a driving force in Hollywood for over three decades. In 1997, while he was the World's Strongest Man, Sorbo suffered three strokes resulting from an aneurysm in his left shoulder. He tells the fascinating story of his grueling recovery in his book, True Strength: My Journey from Hercules to Mere Mortal and How I Almost Died Saved My Life. The recipient of numerous professional awards, Sorbo was honored by Movie Guide for “Most Inspiring Performance of the Year” for And if… His tremendous performance in God's Not Dead, which was, value for money, one of the most successful Hollywood films of all time, transformed and refocused the Hollywood star. Speaking out publicly as a stroke survivor inspired him to be more open about his outlook on life. Passionate almost to the extreme, in 2019 Kevin was the third largest fundraiser for pro-life causes in America. Continuing his dedication to the advancement of the Gospel, Sorbo directed and starred in the feature film, Let there be light, which he co-produced with his wife, Sam, and Dan Gordon. The team's second film together, Miracle in East Texas, will be released in theaters this fall. The Sorbos household educates its three children in Florida. “We would like to invite you to join us on December 5, 2024, at the President’s Gala,” added Dr. Dowless. “Shorter University is preparing today’s generation for a Christian education, which is more crucial than ever. Come invest in the lives of our students and be part of Transforming lives through Christ.” All proceeds from the President's Gala go to the Scholarship Fund. To purchase sponsorships or tickets, visit, www.shorter.edu/gala.

