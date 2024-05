Stephen Colbert fiercely defends campus protesters against Trump attack

By the time The late show began broadcasting Tuesday evening, police in riot gear had already entered and cleared Columbia University's Hamilton Hall, which had been occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters in the early hours of Tuesday morning, while apparently making dozens of arrests. But a few kilometers from downtown, at the Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen Colbert showed his support for the young demonstrators. Of course, one of the biggest stories right now is the nationwide pro-Palestinian student protests around college campuses in the United States, Colbert explained Tuesday. It is perhaps the most significant student movement since the anti-Vietnam campus protests of the late 1960s. The host then explained that tensions between students and school administrators, at least at Columbia, began to escalate a few weeks ago when students began setting up an encampment to protest political events in Gaza . In response, university president Minouche Shafik called on authorities to help expel the students involved, something Colbert disagreed with. Noting that protests were taking place at schools across the country, including at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Ohio State University, Colbert noted that university administrators are using classic de-escalation tactic of sending in heavily armed police and threatening to call National. Guard. Now, even if you don't agree with the subject of their protests, as long as they are peaceful, the subjects should be allowed to protest, Colbert said to cheers from the audience. It’s their First Amendment right. Ironically, Donald Trump is a person who does not seem to care about these students' rights to free speech or assembly. On Tuesday night, the former president called into Fox News to rave about the NYPD's no-nonsense response to Columbia and how they walked in and weren't afraid of anything. And before that, Colbert explained, Trump had the audacity to compare the so-far peaceful movement on campuses to the deadly events in Charlottesville, where a woman was killed and 35 people were injured. Compared to Columbia, Trump called Charlottesville peanuts. Now, before you criticize Trump for downplaying one of the darkest chapters in American history by calling him a little peanut, let me remind you of this disturbing image from Charlottesville that day, Colbert responded, moving on to a image of Mr. Peanut himself giving a thumbs up. to the Jews will not replace us! singers.

