RIP Brian McCardie: 'Rob Roy' actor dies at 59





Brian McCardie, best known for his work in Course of action And Rob Roy, is dead. He was 59 years old. The news was announced by his sister, Sarah McCardie, in a statement shared on X. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many,” she wrote. “Brian died suddenly at his home on Sunday April 28. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon. She continued: “We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. The Scottish actor was born in Glasgow in 1965. He made his film debut with an appearance in EastEnders in 1989. He later landed a more regular role in Rhythm by the water in 1990, but his first notable role was as Alasdair in the 1995 historical feature film. Rob Roy with Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. His later career included numerous television credits. He appeared in Stranger, Shameless, Course of actionand more. Photo: United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection He was also cast in the next Stranger prequel Outlander: Blood of My Bloodwhich began filming earlier this year. McCardie's representation, United Artists, also paid tribute to the actor following his sudden passing. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of Brian McCardie, they wrote in a statement. job on X. He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. He was also remembered by Course of action producers Jed Mercurio and Simon Heath, who remembered him as “an incredibly talented actor”. “We are honored to have worked with Brian on Line Of Duty. “Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he made as Tommy Hunter is a testament to the power of his performance,” their statement read. “Off screen, Brian couldn't have been more different from the character he played: he was warm, funny and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

