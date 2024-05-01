The Fall Guy is a testament to star power, not stunts Macomb Daily

Entertainment
The Fall Guy is a testament to star power, not stunts
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy. (Universal Images/TNS)
In theory, The Fall Guy may be former stuntman David Leitch's loving homage to stunt professionals, but in practice it's a demonstration of the importance of movie star charisma. Loosely based on the 1980s TV show starring Lee Majors as a stuntman moonlighting as a bounty hunter, The Fall Guy revolves around a person with a sizable screen presence planetary, Ryan Gosling. Hair streaked with the remnants of his Barbie blonde, the sun seems to rise and set depending on where he directs his deep blue gaze, which is usually aimed at his co-star, Emily Blunt.
Working with these two screen supernovas, Leitch and writer Drew Pearce have put together a cute workplace romantic comedy where the workplace involves massive explosions and death-defying feats of physical peril.
Colt Seavers (Gosling) is the charming and arrogant stunt double for superstar Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Jody Moreno (Blunt) is the ambitious camerawoman who dreams of directing her own films. Colt and Jody's lighthearted adventure of kissing in trailers and flirting on the walkie over spicy margaritas is abruptly interrupted when Colt suffers a serious accident while performing a stunt and ghosts the industry and Jody during his convalescence.
When he appeared on the Australian set of Jodys' first film (a sci-fi western called Metal Storm) about 18 months later, The Fall Guy displayed all the hallmarks of a second-chance romance between enemies and lovers. A little work, a little play, a few car chases and explosions, kiss the girl, burn rubber until the sun goes down. Too bad they had to ruin it with an overwrought murder mystery in the middle of the plot.
The television source material involves our stuntman chasing the bounty, so hunt the bounty, our hero Colt should do it, although we'd rather stay on set watching Jody express her complex emotions about her ex by repeatedly setting him on fire . Unfortunately, he is tasked by producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham, excruciatingly wigged) with taking on the case of the missing movie star. Find Tom, save the movie, get the girl.
In it, Pearce's script throws Colt down the rabbit hole of Tom's wild and recent past. He meets a drug dealer in a neon-lit club, fighting the heavies with a heavy dose of hallucinogens. He fights a team of bad guys in the back of a speeding garbage truck while trying to meet Jody for karaoke on time.
What makes it funny isn't the zany, lowest-common-denominator humor that has become Leitch's signature tone (see also: Deadpool 2, Bullet Train), but rather Gosling's efforts despite the material, the reluctance that he infuses into his performance. Colts is just a tired, broken-hearted man who would rather sob in his truck to Taylor Swift than beat up anyone, but through his training and desire to help Jody achieve her dreams, he will , even if it kills him.
What's funny and charming is not the jokes about drug addicts, nor the edgy topical humor, nor even the many, many cinematic references. What's funny and charming are the jokes of Blunt and Gosling, the characters of the team, the extras who participate in their arguments. Too bad we don't have enough time to get to know them. The supporting characters are underwritten, and even our leads are barely drawn on the page, their magnetism created by the sheer force of Blunt and Gosling, combined.
There's a meta moment where Colt complains to his tormentors that the plot is getting a little heavy-handed, too exposition-y, and it's a comment on The Fall Guy itself, which goes on a little long, with too many twists and turns . Meta moments have their charm, but can seem a little cheesy. What feels real is the introspection in the on-set moments, but Leitch frustratingly denies us, instead sending us wandering the streets of Sydney.
There's a colorful, plastic sheen to Leitch's work that makes all the stunts stand out, but seems slightly unreal at the same time. Ergo, the main visual appeal of the film is, of course, Gosling himself, who, with the help of his own stunt doubles, builds solid muscle throughout the action, increasingly bloodied and battered. He's built, but not superhuman, and as Colt, he's just a man, lying in front of a girl, giving her a thumbs up to tell her he's okay, even when he's in pain.
This invulnerable philosophy of the professional stuntman lends itself well to the emotional core of the script, and there are heartfelt moments that ring true among the pomposity, thanks to the compelling actors who lend their powers to this otherwise undercooked script. What becomes evident in The Fall Guy is that while the stunts can make the films thrilling, it's the stars that put you in the gut.
THE GUY WHO FALLS PICTURELY
2.5 stars (out of 4)
MPA Ranking: PG-13 (for action and violence, drug content and strong language)
Operating time: 2:06
How to watch: In theaters May 3
