Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says he is impressed with PM Modis' work





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde presents the party membership slip to television actress Rupali Ganguly as she joins the BJP, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on May 1, 2024 . Photo credit: Devansh Sharma

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, famous for her roles in serials like Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai And Anupama Countryjoined the Bharatiya Janata Party on May 1. Her entry into the party ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is seen as part of the BJP's outreach to women. Along with Ms Ganguly, Ameya Joshi, a social worker and astrologer from Maharashtra, has also joined the BJP. The two were welcomed by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and head of the national media department Anil Baluni. Talking about why she joined the party, Ms Ganguly said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work attracted her towards the BJP. To see the Bright of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I felt that I should also be a part of it. I wish to follow in the footsteps of the Prime Minister and serve my fellow citizens in the role entrusted to me, she said. Meanwhile, Mr. Tawde launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties following Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alams' call. vote for jihad. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde presents the party membership slip to astrologer Ameya Joshi as he joins the party, watched by party chief Anil Baluni, at the party headquarters , in New Delhi, May 1, 2024. | Photo credit: Devansh Sharma Congress gives OBC reservation to Muslims, now asks Muslims to participate in voting jihad campaign. This shows that the opposition is shaken, he said. While campaigning for the opposition candidate for the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat earlier this week, Ms Alam called for a vote for jihadbelieving that it was necessary in the current situation for the minority community to dislodge the BJP from power.

