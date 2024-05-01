HITS Spring: Box, impeccable speeches to highlight opportunities in AI





The May 22 opening and closing keynotes at the Hollywood Innovation & Transformation Summit (HITS) will address challenges and opportunities in two different areas of artificial intelligence. The keynote, Unlocking the Value of Your Data with AI, comes from Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box, interviewed by Guy Finley, President and CEO of MESA. The future of work will be powered by AI, which will present challenges and opportunities for organizations that want to effectively integrate this technology and understand its impact on their structure, culture and security posture. Join Finley and Levie for this fireside chat that will explore top AI trends, discuss its transformative impact on work and industry, and reveal strategies for unlocking unprecedented productivity through workflow automation of your most critical business processes. To close out the day's portion of the Entertainment Evolution Symposium, attendees will hear from Jen Hollingsworth, chief business officer of AI voice acting company Flawless, as she shares details about The Generative AI Revolution. Welcome to the dawn of the generative AI revolution, where creativity and innovation know no bounds. Join Hollingsworth as she unveils the extraordinary potential of generative AI, where imagination meets technology to shape the future of design, art, entertainment and beyond. Don't just witness the revolution, join this session to be part of it. The HITS Spring event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, with the central theme Where Artificial Intelligence Meets Automation + Integration dominating the discussion. The pace of constant innovation and transformation in media and entertainment, across all aspects of content creation and distribution, from advanced workflows to the industry's changing technology requirements, can be a challenge even for the most tech-savvy among us. This year, HITS will once again address artificial intelligence, but through the lens of our global entertainment supply chain. Since the start of HITS in 2010 we have focused this community on the increased use of platforms and APIs to provide a smoother interface for other AI (automation and integration)! This year, HITS is co-located with the Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business's Evolution of Entertainment Symposium and Women in Technology: Hollywood. EES is the annual gathering of industry innovators and thought leaders, all discussing the use of data to effectively blend physical and digital experiences across the global entertainment ecosystem. WiTH brings its community leadership vision to the HITS main stage to update its community in the spring. while on their way to their SoCal Womens Leadership Summit in the fall. HITS Spring is presented by Box, with sponsorship from Fortinet, SHIB, AMD, Brightspot, Grant Thornton, MicroStrategy, the Trusted Partner Network, the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), and EIDR, and is produced by MESA in partnership with Pepperdine . Graziadio Business School. To register, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mesaonline.org/2024/05/01/hits-spring-box-flawless-keynotes-to-highlight-ai-opportunities-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos