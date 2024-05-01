Line of Duty and 'Rob Roy' Actor Brian McCardie Dies at 59





Brian McCardie, a Scottish actor best known for his roles in the BBC drama “Line of Duty” and the 1995 film “Rob Roy.” died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 59. His death was announced by his sister, Sarah McCardie, Tuesday in a post X: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brian James McCardie (59), son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many people. Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday April 28th. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon. She added: “We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. United Agents, which has represented McCardie throughout his career, also confirmed the news of his death on social mediacalling him “such a talented actor.” So far, no details have been shared about the actor's cause of death. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden passing of Brian McCardie. He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KEsU8VwHLB – United Agents (@UnitedAgents) April 30, 2024 Born near Glasgow in 1965, McCardie started playing professionally at age 24, landing a role on the British TV show “EastEnders.” He would continue to collect over 82 film and TV credits in his career. He was later praised for his role as Tommy Hunter in the crime series “Line of Duty” from 2012 to 2014. He became known to American audiences through his appearances in “Shameless” and “Outlander”, and played a role in the next Outlander. prequel, “Blood of My Blood”. In the film “Rob Roy”, McCardie played the son of Liam Neeson's main character. Her other film roles include “Doors Open”, “200 Cigarettes”, “Kiss of Death” and “Low Winter Sun”. The BBC released a statement after his death, describing him as “an incredibly talented actor” and “warm, funny and charming”. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” the company added.

