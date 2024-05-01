Thanks, Bill Maher, but your critique of Hollywood depravity didn't go far enough | National Catholic Register

Editor's Note: Please read carefully as TV host Bill Maher's comments are explicit and may be offensive to some.

If you haven't seen the talk show host Recent Monologue by Bill Maher speaking out against the problem of pedophilia in Hollywood, you really should take eight and a half minutes to do it.

I'm glad someone finally said that child sexual exploitation was wrong and that Hollywood's complicity and hypocrisy was appalling. However, the problem runs deeper than Maher realizes. In my opinion, pedophilia is rooted in the fundamental principles of the sexual revolution. The potential for total acceptance of pedophilia was latent from the very beginning of this ideology.

Here's what I mean.

Sexual revolutionaries essentially tell people that they can do whatever they want sexually, without any negative results. Nothing bad will happen to you or anyone around you. Old-fashioned and outdated taboos are the real problem, filling people with unnecessary, irrational and repressive guilt.

Supporters of the revolution rarely let it slip, because that would be too ridiculous. But when pressed on the typical lawyer, this belief resurfaces in one form or another.

What does this have to do with pedophilia? Sex makes babies. Social expectations, rules and, of course, taboos around sexual activity impact children.

The social rules regarding sexuality that prevailed before the sexual revolution increased the chances that children would have lifelong access to both parents. In the new taboo-free society we have created, many children don't even know who their parents are, let alone have stable relationships with both of them.

To adapt to our new beliefs about sexuality, we had to revise our beliefs about children. Proponents of the new world sexual order suggest that children are not as helpless, dependent and needy as previously thought.

Some of these intellectual fathers and mothers of the sexual revolution viewed children as sexual beings from birth. People like Alfred Kinsey and Wilhelm Reich suggested that children be given non-judgmental space and time to explore their sexuality with their peers, without shame or guilt. Reich advocated for children to have their own apartment for this purpose. The idea that society should protect the innocence of children is nothing more than a relic of a dark age.

This new understanding of childhood offers very different answers to the questions of what children really need from adult society in general and from their parents in particular. From this perspective, it is no longer necessary to guide children from innocent and helpless dependence to mature independence. Children know what they need. Follow the child's lead.

Without serious exception, the architects of the sexual revolution considered sex education a necessity for all children. These advocates wanted more than information about the mechanics of the sexual act and its connection to reproduction. They were intended to encourage viewing sex as a pleasurable end in itself, not necessarily linked to babies, marriage, or even love.

What's more, they argue, children are so resilient that they don't even need stable romantic relationships with both parents. People stayed together for the sake of the children. But in the new environment created by no-fault divorce, adults can change sexual partners and lifestyles for any reason or no reason, without ever having to account for themselves. Children will be fine as long as their parents are happy.

A mom's new boyfriend or a dad's new wife are good substitutes for the original father or mother. Better yet, children of divorced parents will have four adults who love them. Isn't that great? The needs of children are rethought to absolve adults.

In effect, we are redefining childhood in order to bridge the mental gap between children's need for parental stability and adults' sexual right to move forward as they please.

Taking all of these pieces together, what do we have? Childhood is no longer a time of dependence and innocence. The true role of parents is no longer to protect the innocence of their children. Good parenting means giving children guilt-free opportunities to explore their sexuality.

The redefinition of childhood is now almost complete. We have become accustomed to the idea of ​​minors having access to contraception and abortion, without the knowledge or consent of their parents. Some states allow minors to consent to so-called transgender medical procedures. Indeed, in some states, state officials are allowed to remove children from their otherwise capable parents if they do not confirm the child's idea of ​​their gender identity.

Social policy allows unmarried minor mothers to receive government assistance, providing them with their own safe space where they can have sex without parental supervision. This has been going on for several generations now, so this type of child-rearing method is completely normalized in some communities.

Please note what I am not saying. I am not saying that those who originally designed these policies, or those who continue to support them, are pedophiles. I'm also not saying that Reich or Kinsey were pedophiles themselves. (However, a group of French intellectuals signed a petition in 1977 calling for the decriminalization sexual relations between adults and children. People like Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir signed it.)

What I'm saying is that they started something that got us to where we are today. Their theories that children are sexual from birth must surely be appealing to people who are pedophiles. The social policies inspired by their ideas have surely made it more difficult for parents to protect the innocence of their children. The sexual revolution emboldens the predator and disarms the victim.

So thank you, Bill Maher, for your scathing critique of child abuse in Hollywood. But you didn't go far enough. Trying to end childhood sexual abuse without undermining the sexual revolution is a foolish mission. I don't believe this is possible. Hollywood will never be the leader in the fight against the scourge of childhood sexual abuse.

Dear Catholics, the ancient teachings of our Church are the only possible answer to the problem of sexual abuse. We must defend these teachings. We need to get our act together and clean our own house. Because if we don't defend children's innocence, no one else will.