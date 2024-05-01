“Peter Gunn” guitarist was 86 years old

Duane Eddy, who became the first independent rock 'n' roll guitar star with a string of instrumental hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including the theme song for the television series “Peter Gunn” and ” Rebel Rouser,” died in April. 30 years old in Franklin, Tennessee, he was 86 years old.

A spokesperson for the guitarist said he was surrounded by his devoted wife, Deed, and family. “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists around the world with his unmistakable signature “Twang” sound. He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be greatly missed,” the representative said.

He notched 16 top-40 singles, including three top-10 top-45 singles, from 1958 to 1963. In the liner notes to a 1993 Rhino Records compilation of the musician's work, historian Dan Forte noted: ” Duane Eddy's first of many hits, 1958's “Rebel Rouser,” almost single-handedly established the institution of the guitar hero.

“Instrumentalists don’t usually become famous. But Duane Eddy’s electric guitar was a voice in its own right,” Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “His sound was muscular and masculine, vibrant and harsh. Duane has scored over thirty hits on the pop charts. But more importantly, his style inspired thousands of hillbilly cats and downtown rockers – the Ventures, George Harrison, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, Marty Stuart, to name a few – to learn how to scold and move people. Duane Eddy's sound will forever be ingrained into the fabric of country and rock & roll.

He rose to fame with a distinctive and influential “twangy” style that emphasized economical, melodic playing on the lower strings of his guitar, a large hollow-body Gretsch 6120 model. (The guitar maker released a signature Eddy model of the design in 1997.) His direct, tremolo-laden style had an immediate impact on young British musicians such as George Harrison of the Beatles and Hank Marvin of The Shadows, as well as the Legion. of instrumental surf combos born in Southern California in the early '60s. Later, Bruce Springsteen would pay homage to Eddy's attack in the cavernous guitar sound of “Born to Run.”

Eddy's string of hits dried up when the British Invasion of 1964-65 changed the tastes of American listeners, but his classic tunes would be used in more than 30 films and television shows over the years. He periodically made iconic reappearances and reached the charts until 1986 with a remake of his 1960 single “Peter Gunn” with the British group Art of Noise.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

He was born on April 26, 1938, in Corning, New York, and began playing guitar at age 5, before switching to lap steel at age 9. He performed on local radio shows; his first major influences were cowboy singers Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. The work of pop innovator Les Paul and country musicians Chet Atkins and Merle Travis would later shape his style.

When he was 13, his family moved to Arizona; three years later, he acquired his red Gretsch axe. While performing with his friend Jimmy Delbridge in the duo Jimmy and Duane, he was spotted by local DJ and aspiring producer Lee Hazlewood, who recorded a single with the duo.

In November 1957, 19-year-old Eddy released his first solo single, “Movin' n' Groovin'”, produced by Hazlewood and his partner Lester Sill and co-written with the former. The number reached the bottom of the national hot 100.

A pair of new Eddy-Hazlewood tracks were planned for the musician's second single. The down-tempo, brooding “Stalkin'” was selected as the A-side, but its flip side caught fire after DJ and dance show host Dick Clark noticed the reaction to the thud of “Rebel Rouser” during skipped recording and started playing the song. on his ABC network show “American Bandstand.” Released by Jamie Records of Philadelphia in 1958, the number climbed to No. 6 nationally.

Eddy and his production team quickly found a winning formula that would propel several other instrumentals onto the charts. Many of the guitarist's later hits paired his guitar licks with the muscular tenor saxophone solos of studio ace Steve Douglas, who was later employed on several “Wall of Sound” productions by Phil Spector, Sill's current partner at Philles Records .

Eddy's biggest chart efforts included “Cannonball” (No. 15, 1958), “Forty Miles of Bad Road” (No. 9, 1959), a reworking of Henry Mancini's theme for the TV show “Peter Gunn” (No. 27, 1959). 1960) and another number derived from the hit, the “Have Gun — Will Travel” theme “The Ballad of Paladin” (No. 33, 1962). His debut album “Have 'Twangy' Guitar Will Travel” – one of 10 Eddy albums to reach the charts – peaked at #5 in 1959.

His biggest hit was the atypical, string-laden title song of the 1960 feature film “Because They're Young,” a teen drama starring Dick Clark; cut in Hollywood with session pros Barney Kessel, Howard Roberts and Shelly Manne, the single reached number four. (Eddy himself parlayed his musical fame into small roles in Western feature films, exploitation pictures, and television shows, including “Have Gun – Will Travel.”)

Eddy's last single of the '60s, “The Son of Rebel Rouser”, was released in 1964 and reached #97. By then, Eddy had left Jamie to join the RCA Records label and embarked on albums featuring classic country. repertoire, twist numbers and Bob Dylan songs. Later albums Colpix and Reprise, decidedly at odds with the music of the time, achieved nothing and he drifted away from commercial prominence.

He handled production work in the '70s, working with Waylon Jennings (who had married Eddy's ex-wife Jessi Colter in 1969), Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers and BJ Thomas.

Eddy enjoyed a brief career resurgence in the late '80s. The synthesizer-dominated remake of “Peter Gunn” featuring Art of Noise, accompanied by a fun noir-style video, became a top 10 hit British hits and won the 1986 Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental.

In 1987, a self-titled Capitol album brought together a glittering array of Eddy idolizers: the set was produced by Paul McCartney, ELO's Jeff Lynne and Ry Cooder, and featured contributions from George Harrison and John Fogerty and contemporaries James Burton and Steve Cropper. A track from the album, “The Trembler” – an unusual collaboration with Indian sitar master Ravi Shankar – was later used on the soundtrack to Oliver Stone’s 1994 “Natural Born Killers”.

Eddy has been active in the new millennium, appearing at New Orleans' Ponderosa Stomp rock festival in 2010 and recording an album in 2011, “Road Trip”, in the UK.