Film and television production down 7% this year after strikes





Global film and TV production fell 7% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, according to a report released Wednesday by film and TV tracking company ProdPro, which illustrates the slow return at work in Hollywood following strikes by writers and actors. ProdPro, a relatively new company that tracks film and television production around the world, also found that production volume and spending levels were 50% lower over the past 12 months compared to the same period last year. 'last year. In the wake of the double strike that largely halted filming of films and TV series for about six months straight, entertainment workers and businesses seemed eager to get back to business and resume filming immediately. But production has not rebounded as quickly or as strongly as many hoped, particularly in the Los Angeles area. The recent decline in production continues a broader downward trend dating back to late 2022, when the entertainment industry began to feel the consequences of studio overspending during the streaming wars of the early 2020s. , companies have reduced their workforce and content to try to compensate for their financial losses. In the first week of 2024, 73 English-scripted film and TV series projects were filming in the United States, compared to 136 in the first week of 2022, according to ProdPro. By the end of March 2024, that number had risen to 135, still lagging behind the 2022 total of 157. Globally, 148 scripted television productions began filming in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 140 during the same period in 2023; while only 165 feature films started shooting in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 216 in 2023, according to ProdPro. Although production for the big and small screens has been slow this year, ProdPro reported that a significant number of television series and feature films are currently in development and are on track to begin filming in the third and fourth quarters. 2024. The ProdPro study notes that studios are believed to be holding back in part because of uncertainty surrounding ongoing contract campaigns led by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Teamsters Local 399, two unions that defend members of Hollywood crews. On Monday, IATSE began general contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios such as Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix. This is the most critical phase of the negotiations which could result, depending on how the negotiations progress, in an agreement in principle or another work stoppage. General negotiations are expected to cover issues related to salaries, pensions and health benefits, work-life balance, job security, streaming residuals and artificial intelligence. Its civilian, Matthew Loeb, international president of IATSE, previously briefed the Times on the current status of negotiations. Everyone wants to avoid a strike. But this does not mean that it is a foregone conclusion that they will respond to our requests.

