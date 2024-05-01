Entertainment
2024 Tony Award nominations break record for most female directors
This year's Tony Awards, which recognize excellence in live Broadway theater, are focused on sound design, with Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen landing 13 nominations.
Keys said she “couldn't even form words” after a morning where the series, loosely based on her life, was nominated for best new musical.
It's totally crazy. It took me about an hour to get myself together, Keys said.
I'm totally at a loss for words. Don't ask me to write a song.
He was also nominated for four acting awards as well as best scenic design, costumes, lighting, sound design, direction, choreography and orchestrations.
Keys' semi-autobiographical musical is tied for the most nominations in 2024 alongside the play Stereophonic, about a '70s rock band recording an album that made stars.
Stereophonic also had the honor of being the play (as opposed to musical) with the most nominations of all time.
Australian producer Robert Rigby earned his fourth Tony Award nomination for Water for Elephants, which also had seven total nominations.
There are several high-profile first-time nominees on this year's list, perhaps the most notable being Hillary Clinton who, with Malala Yousafzai, served as producer of a play about the American women's suffrage movement called Suffs.
Angelina Jolie was also recognized for her role as producer on The Outsiders, which garnered 12 nominations. Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Actress in Appropriate and Rachel McAdams was nominated in the same category for her work in Mary Jane.
Fatboy Slim earned a music nomination for his work on Here Lies Love, and Succession star Jeremy Strong also earned his first-ever nomination, for a cover of An Enemy of the People.
Despite being a mainstay on the stage and appearing in his fifth Broadway show, Daniel Radcliffe only earned his first nomination this year, for a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along (which had seven nominations).
Record year for female directors
Like many awards shows in Hollywood *cough* Oscars *cough*, the Tony's lag behind when it comes to nominations for female directors.
But this year's nominations broke the Tony record for the most female directors nominated in a single season.
The 2022 Tony Awards held the record, with four total in both the music and entertainment races.
Only 10 women have won the directing title, but this year, seven women won all 10 directing nomination spots.
Three women were nominated for best director Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) and Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), while four were nominated in the musical category Maria Friedman (Merrily We Roll Along ), Leigh Silverman (Suffs) Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants) and Danya Taymor (The Outsiders).
“The one thing I feel is it’s starting to seem less remarkable, which is great news,” Water for Elephant’s Jessica Stone said after her nomination.
“We are directors and not directors. I'm noticing that more and more and it's a wonderful thing to think about. It's a wonderful place to be.”
When will the 2024 Tony Awards take place?
Ariana DeBose will return to this year's Tony Awards to do so as host for the third time, with the awards show taking place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16.
You can watch the ceremony on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.
2024 Tony nominations
Best musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinois
- The foreigners
- Suffer
- Some water for the elephants
Best game
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play
- Appropriate
- An enemy of the people
- Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! Musical comedy !
- Merry we ride
- The who is Tommy
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- William Jackson HarperUncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom Jr. Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch
- Liev SchreiberDoubt: a parable
- Jeremy StrongAn enemy of the people
- Michael StuhlbargPatriots
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Betsy Aidem Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange Mother Play
- Rachel McAdamsMary Jane
- Sarah Paulson suitable
- Amy Ryan Doubt: A Parable
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Brody Grant The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff We ride happily
- Dorian Harewood The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Eden Espinosa Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon Hell's Kitchen
- Kelli O'Hara Wine and Rose Days
- Maryann Plunkett The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean's Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman Lempicka
- Nikki M. James suffers
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Spamalot from Monty Python
- Kecia Lewis Hell's Kitchen
- Lindsay Mendez We ride happily
- Bebe Neuwirth Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Roger Bart Back to the Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon Hell's Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch The Outsiders
- Daniel Radcliffe We ride merrily
- Steven Skybell Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger Mother Playing
- Sarah Pidgeon Stereophonic
- Kara Young Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Adventure Through the Cotton Patch
Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Will Brill Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll suitable
Best production of a piece
- Daniel Aukin Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch
- Purple Neugebauer suitable
- Whitney White Jaja African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman We ride happily
- Michael Greif Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman suffers
- Jessica Stone Elephant Water
- Danya Taymor The Outsiders
Best Choreography
- Annie-B Parson Here is love
- Camille A. Brown Hell's Kitchen
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman The Outsiders
- Justin Peck Illinois
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll Water for Elephants
Best Book of a Musical
- Hell's KitchenKristoffer Diaz
- The Bekah Brunstetter Notebook
- The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
- Enough Shaina Taub
- Water for Elephants Rick Elice
Best Original Music
- Days of Wine and RosesMusic and lyrics: Adam Guettel
- Here Lies LoveMusic: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne
- The OutsidersMusic and lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
- Stereophonic music and lyrics: Will Butler
- Suffs Music and lyrics: Shaina Taub
