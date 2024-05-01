2024 Tony Award nominations break record for most female directors

This year's Tony Awards, which recognize excellence in live Broadway theater, are focused on sound design, with Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen landing 13 nominations.

Keys said she “couldn't even form words” after a morning where the series, loosely based on her life, was nominated for best new musical.

It's totally crazy. It took me about an hour to get myself together, Keys said.

I'm totally at a loss for words. Don't ask me to write a song.

He was also nominated for four acting awards as well as best scenic design, costumes, lighting, sound design, direction, choreography and orchestrations.

Keys' semi-autobiographical musical is tied for the most nominations in 2024 alongside the play Stereophonic, about a '70s rock band recording an album that made stars.

Stereophonic also had the honor of being the play (as opposed to musical) with the most nominations of all time.

Australian producer Robert Rigby earned his fourth Tony Award nomination for Water for Elephants, which also had seven total nominations.

There are several high-profile first-time nominees on this year's list, perhaps the most notable being Hillary Clinton who, with Malala Yousafzai, served as producer of a play about the American women's suffrage movement called Suffs.

Angelina Jolie was also recognized for her role as producer on The Outsiders, which garnered 12 nominations. Sarah Paulson was nominated for Best Actress in Appropriate and Rachel McAdams was nominated in the same category for her work in Mary Jane.

Fatboy Slim earned a music nomination for his work on Here Lies Love, and Succession star Jeremy Strong also earned his first-ever nomination, for a cover of An Enemy of the People.

Daniel Radcliffe made his adult stage debut in a 2007 production of the play Equus in London's West End.(AFP)

Despite being a mainstay on the stage and appearing in his fifth Broadway show, Daniel Radcliffe only earned his first nomination this year, for a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along (which had seven nominations).

Record year for female directors

Like many awards shows in Hollywood *cough* Oscars *cough*, the Tony's lag behind when it comes to nominations for female directors.

But this year's nominations broke the Tony record for the most female directors nominated in a single season.

The 2022 Tony Awards held the record, with four total in both the music and entertainment races.

Only 10 women have won the directing title, but this year, seven women won all 10 directing nomination spots.

Three women were nominated for best director Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) and Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), while four were nominated in the musical category Maria Friedman (Merrily We Roll Along ), Leigh Silverman (Suffs) Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants) and Danya Taymor (The Outsiders).

“The one thing I feel is it’s starting to seem less remarkable, which is great news,” Water for Elephant’s Jessica Stone said after her nomination.

Jessica Stone, director of Water For Elephants, at the opening night of the Broadway production.(Getty: Marleen Moses)

“We are directors and not directors. I'm noticing that more and more and it's a wonderful thing to think about. It's a wonderful place to be.”

When will the 2024 Tony Awards take place?

Ariana DeBose will return to this year's Tony Awards to do so as host for the third time, with the awards show taking place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16.

You can watch the ceremony on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

2024 Tony nominations

Best musical

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen Illinois

Illinois The foreigners

The foreigners Suffer

Suffer Some water for the elephants

Best game

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Jaja's African Hair Braiding Mary Jane

Mary Jane Mother play

Mother play Prayer for the French Republic

Prayer for the French Republic Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

Appropriate An enemy of the people

An enemy of the people Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Gutenberg! Musical comedy !

Gutenberg! Musical comedy ! Merry we ride

Merry we ride The who is Tommy

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson HarperUncle Vanya

William Jackson HarperUncle Vanya Leslie Odom Jr. Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch

Leslie Odom Jr. Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch Liev SchreiberDoubt: a parable

Liev SchreiberDoubt: a parable Jeremy StrongAn enemy of the people

Jeremy StrongAn enemy of the people Michael StuhlbargPatriots

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem Prayer for the French Republic

Betsy Aidem Prayer for the French Republic Jessica Lange Mother Play

Jessica Lange Mother Play Rachel McAdamsMary Jane

Rachel McAdamsMary Jane Sarah Paulson suitable

Sarah Paulson suitable Amy Ryan Doubt: A Parable

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant The Outsiders

Brody Grant The Outsiders Jonathan Groff We ride happily

Jonathan Groff We ride happily Dorian Harewood The Notebook

Dorian Harewood The Notebook Brian d'Arcy James Days of Wine and Roses

Brian d'Arcy James Days of Wine and Roses Eddie Redmayne Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa Lempicka

Eden Espinosa Lempicka Maleah Joi Moon Hell's Kitchen

Maleah Joi Moon Hell's Kitchen Kelli O'Hara Wine and Rose Days

Kelli O'Hara Wine and Rose Days Maryann Plunkett The Notebook

Maryann Plunkett The Notebook Gayle Rankin Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean's Hell's Kitchen

Shoshana Bean's Hell's Kitchen Amber Iman Lempicka

Amber Iman Lempicka Nikki M. James suffers

Nikki M. James suffers Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Spamalot from Monty Python

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Spamalot from Monty Python Kecia Lewis Hell's Kitchen

Kecia Lewis Hell's Kitchen Lindsay Mendez We ride happily

Lindsay Mendez We ride happily Bebe Neuwirth Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart Back to the Future: The Musical

Roger Bart Back to the Future: The Musical Joshua Boone The Outsiders

Joshua Boone The Outsiders Brandon Victor Dixon Hell's Kitchen

Brandon Victor Dixon Hell's Kitchen Sky Lakota-Lynch The Outsiders

Sky Lakota-Lynch The Outsiders Daniel Radcliffe We ride merrily

Daniel Radcliffe We ride merrily Steven Skybell Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine Doubt: A Parable

Quincy Tyler Bernstine Doubt: A Parable Juliana Canfield Stereophonic

Juliana Canfield Stereophonic Celia Keenan-Bolger Mother Playing

Celia Keenan-Bolger Mother Playing Sarah Pidgeon Stereophonic

Sarah Pidgeon Stereophonic Kara Young Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Adventure Through the Cotton Patch

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill Stereophonic

Will Brill Stereophonic Eli Gelb Stereophonic

Eli Gelb Stereophonic Jim Parsons Mother Play

Jim Parsons Mother Play Tom Pecinka Stereophonic

Tom Pecinka Stereophonic Corey Stoll suitable

Best production of a piece

Daniel Aukin Stereophonic

Daniel Aukin Stereophonic Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane Kenny Leon Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch

Kenny Leon Purlie Victorious: a non-Confederate adventure through the cotton patch Purple Neugebauer suitable

Purple Neugebauer suitable Whitney White Jaja African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman We ride happily

Maria Friedman We ride happily Michael Greif Hell's Kitchen

Michael Greif Hell's Kitchen Leigh Silverman suffers

Leigh Silverman suffers Jessica Stone Elephant Water

Jessica Stone Elephant Water Danya Taymor The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson Here is love

Annie-B Parson Here is love Camille A. Brown Hell's Kitchen

Camille A. Brown Hell's Kitchen Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman The Outsiders

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman The Outsiders Justin Peck Illinois

Justin Peck Illinois Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll Water for Elephants

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's KitchenKristoffer Diaz

Hell's KitchenKristoffer Diaz The Bekah Brunstetter Notebook

The Bekah Brunstetter Notebook The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine Enough Shaina Taub

Enough Shaina Taub Water for Elephants Rick Elice

Best Original Music

Days of Wine and RosesMusic and lyrics: Adam Guettel

Days of Wine and RosesMusic and lyrics: Adam Guettel Here Lies LoveMusic: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne

Here Lies LoveMusic: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne The OutsidersMusic and lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

The OutsidersMusic and lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine Stereophonic music and lyrics: Will Butler

Stereophonic music and lyrics: Will Butler Suffs Music and lyrics: Shaina Taub

AP/ABC