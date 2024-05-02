Bollywood-inspired 'Asoka makeup' trend puts Indian beauty in the spotlight





Inspired by the 2001 Bollywood film “Asoka”, starring Kareena Kapoor, the Asoka makeup trend involves recreating beauty looks inspired by traditional Indian weddings clothes, makeup and hairstyles as they appear in hit Indian films. Music is also a staple in many of the videos, with makeup artists and influencers dancing or singing to the tune of San Sanana, one of the film's best-known songs. Very dramatic makeup Asoka makeup is a very dramatic makeup, featuring warm, vibrant tones. The eyes are surrounded by thick black lines, done with kohl or eyeliner, enhanced with thick mascara and warm, vibrant tones (often gold and bronze) on the eyelids. The eyebrows are thick and showywhile the lips are plump, outlined with pencil and finished with gloss or lipstick. The face is finished with a very light foundation, sometimes even taking on a white tint, accompanied by pink blush and dark contour lines under the cheekbones, on the forehead and under the jaw. Millions of views on TikTok Several South Asian influencers are behind this trend. Let us mention, Sita Suwarnadwipawhich has more than 240,000 subscribers, and whose video has exceeded 77 million views on TikTok. Some videos subsequently made by creators from diverse backgrounds have now exceeded 100 million views, accompanied by tens of millions of likes. This is the case of Lénie Aycardo, which created two versions of the trend. Tamil versions have also emerged, such as that of Canadian influencer Dhivya Sri. To date, the #Asoka hashtag has over 130,000 posts. The creators synchronize their movements with the music to gradually reveal each stage of their makeover, skillfully using their arm and head movements to mark the transitions between the different stages. At the end of the song, the influencers reveal their traditional outfit, the Sari, a colorful garment that wraps around the bride's waist and goes up over her shoulder. Adorned with dozens of dangling gold decorations, the outfit is completed with a matching veil that wraps around the hair and a sparkling jewel that hangs on the forehead. The golden jewelry, echoing the details of the clothing, adds a graceful touch to the whole, with large necklaces around the neck and multiple bracelets that clink with each movement. The song “San Sanana”, heard on each video, benefits from the buzz, accumulating 52 million views on YouTube. This figure has been constantly increasing since the emergence of the trend on social networks. A number of influencers have put their own spin on this trend, adapting it to their own culture. Thai, Vietnamese and Brazilian designers have incorporated distinctive details reminiscent of their origins into their looks. For example, a content creator Chang Nguyen, also known as “Inlil”, presents his take on the look of his native Vietnam. His viral video has garnered 153 million views and 13.3 million likes. With the “Asoka makeup” trend, TikTok's preoccupation with beauty and makeup routines met Bollywood's obsession with the beauty and glamor of Indian actresses, supporting a trend an ever more diverse vision of beauty.

