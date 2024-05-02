Hollywood, Liquid Sword, SRAC: performance art in the pool





It's not every day you get to see artistic performances at San Jos State's Spartan Recreation and Aquatic Center. So when a cohort of graduate art students discovered an opportunity to collaborate with a Norway-based interdisciplinary artist and curator of the Mikey Laundry Art Garden Michael Laundry, they didn't just jump, they dove in head first. San Jos State art professor Robin Lasser's professional collaboration with Laundry began with online correspondence, almost as if they were art pen pals exchanging ideas, theories, creative approaches and concepts from the other side of the Atlantic. I'm interested in his work for several reasons, Lasser says. First, he often works on site and approaches his projects from a research-based perspective, just like me. He is a choreographer trained in classical ballet. I quickly realized I wanted to take him to college to collaborate with a group of graduate students called the Hydro Futurists. Lasser shared Laundry's work with Alena Sauzade, SJSU gallery director and collections manager, who invited him to speak at the Departments of Art and History's Tuesday evening lecture series. art. This is no ordinary lecture series, however. In addition to offering an evening conference on her work, Laundry will collaborate with Lasser and the Hydro Futurists: Michelle Frey, 25 MFA Pictorial Arts; Larisa Usich, 24 MFA Space Arts; and Timna Naim, 24 MFA Spatial Arts, to play Hollywood on Liquid Sword. Laundry also invited Thomas Nugent, who specializes in lighting design and special effects, to participate in the performance. The 25-minute play begins at sunset on Tuesday, May 7, in honor of the 60th anniversary of John Cheevers' swimming pool and time-jumping short story, The Swimmer. Laundry will swim and dance in the SRAC pool while the works of the Hydro Futurists will be projected into the water and onto her body. Naims ceramics will also be displayed outside the pool, and photographs and works inspired by the project will be included in an on-campus art exhibition opening the same evening.

Lasser plans to show short videos inspired by the evening's theme of water and change, which is images of ice ships melting to represent climate change. Like many of his other works, Lasser's contribution reflects space. People will use the pool as they usually do and not expect to see a show. That's why I call it an artistic intervention, she adds. Artistic interventions taking place in public spaces add beauty and intention, reflecting the interface between life and art. The Hydro Futurist cohort writes in an artistic statement that it aims to engage in the transformation of water through sculpture, performance, installation, film and printmaking to address the residue of human experience in conversation with water. Working with Michael is interdisciplinary in the broadest sense, ranging from a live performance to a group exhibition, says Frey, who is also senior director of creative strategy for the university's marketing communications. This project is international, multi-material and supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. We may bring our Hydro Futurist work to Norway and other countries in the near future. Hollywood to Liquid Sword begins Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about the Space Arts graduate program.

