The humanity of an actor in “In Her Time (Iris' Version)”





The film industry is a multi-faceted artifice machine. Not only in its material, but there is a particularly inhuman quality in the execution of large-scale works, creating a seething environment. No one embodies this strange surreality better than the actors, those who are responsible for creating these artificial ideas by containing them, even in their daily lives, through advertising and social networks. And at Diane Severin Nguyens In his time (Iris version)a rumination on art, artist and perception is explored for an intimate view from the big screen. On display until May 5 at Vancouvers Contemporary Art GalleryNguyen has developed his 2023 original feature film In his days, the Iris of it all, the name of her character in the film, being an extra layer of information about the character and the material. The film itself follows Iris as she prepares for a role in a Chinese historical epic as she attempts to discover the character for herself. Presented as a making of, it shows Iris in her daily struggle against internalized victimization and pain for the sake of this film. What Iris version Added to this is an eye to eye in this voyeuristic examination of the acting profession. Using the material Nguyen shot on his iPhone to serve as Iris' personal documentation of her life at this point, further blurring the line between the reality of this film and the authenticity of her performance in these moments. There is a quiet melancholy that permeates this ping-pong of the actress as subject of this paradigm of artificial authenticity of behind-the-scenes filming (even when they are themselves fiction) with the equally performative but self-directed diary of the cellphone. the images become. The installation itself for In his days has the feeling of a pocket of heightened reality, a warm corner that contains Nguyen and Iris's ideas in a space that is both iconic and anomalous in cinema. Red lights cover the curtained box in a sense of tense emotion and point towards the red velvet cinematic element while being only a facsimile of it. The bench-like seating gives a sense of something communal, something confessional, juxtaposed with the big project Iris is working on. It's a dichotomy that makes for a dreamlike vision of Nguyen's well-considered cut. In his time (Iris version) speaks of the human and the inhuman within the titan of cinema. It evokes a feeling of intimacy and closeness but also an ocean of distance, both from the production and from Iris, and perhaps from Iris and the production. Diane Severin Nguyen landed on something that doesn't seek to sow terror like the neighbor Inner Empire but it nevertheless probes the depth of humanity that an actress contains in the great beast we call cinema.

