Dustin Lynch eager to take the Fair stage – Daily Bulletin

Dustin Lynch favors spontaneity in concert. During Blake Shelton's recent opening act on tour, the Tennessee singer invited children on stage in different cities.

“I do it every chance I get,” Lynch said in a phone interview from Spokane.

One girl was “an absolute treat, all decked out in her gear.” She had a poster that said it was her 10th birthday and she was there to celebrate with us. I thought, “We need to take a moment here to shed some light on him.” » If you have the opportunity to sing “Happy Birthday” with people in an arena, it's a special moment. I hope she never forgets.

After releasing his sixth studio effort, “Killed the Cowboy,” last fall, Lynch is “chomping at the bit” for his headlining solo tour and the chance to perform more new material.

Lynch previously attended the Pomona event in 2018 (the same year Reba McEntire inducted Lynch into the Grand Ole Opry), so he knows “what we're getting into.” The energy there is really strong and this market has always been very strong for us…

“At the fair you can go on stage and really judge the enthusiasm of the fans. If we have to adopt cover songs or something else to get people involved, we'll definitely go for it.

Graduating from college with a bachelor's degree in biology, Lynch had considered studying medicine. Instead, the pull toward a musical career was stronger.

The aspiring singer-songwriter got an apartment behind the nearby Bluebird Café (a launching pad for country musicians ranging from Garth Brooks to Taylor Swift and the place where Lynch hosted an Open Mic party at age 16) .

He performed at the intimate Nashville venue as much as possible and was eventually discovered by Justin Moore's manager through MySpace.

Lynch's self-titled debut album arrived in 2012 and shot to No. 1 on the country charts thanks to the hit ballad “Cowboys and Angels.” He landed opening spots on the tour for Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan and appeared on Stagecoach twice.

Since then, “Where It's At”, “Hell of a Night”, “Mind Reader”, “Seein' Red”, “Small Town Boy”, “Good Girl”, “Ridin' Roads” and “Thinking 'Bout You” All topped the Billboard Country Airplay tally. The latter spent six weeks there, becoming Lynch's most successful radio release.

Five songs from “Killed the Cowboy” were co-written by the musician, who calls it his most personal to date.

“This album was more to me than anything,” Lynch said. “It was a wonderful therapeutic process to write and create and record, then jump in and really talk about discovering and accepting my situation in life” as a single man.

“I think we all do that,” he continued. “And I have a way of expressing it outwardly to the world.”

On the headlining tour, “I'm really going to live my life in front of everyone on this stage, and our fans are going to be a part of it.”

In addition to writing thoughtful songs, Lynch often has the atmosphere of future concerts in mind while creating fun, upbeat numbers. The infectious “Honky Tonk Heartbreaker,” a standout “Killed the Cowboy,” is a prime example.

“We want our shows to be very energetic, interactive and give fans a moment to engage with the show and not just sit and watch it. I want people to dance, move and mingle.

“It determines the way I write songs,” he continued. “When I’m in a room with co-writers, I’m always pushing them toward that” end result.

Sonically, his latest effort contains some effects often prevalent in other genres. Lynch said he and producer Zach Crowell thought about how to “make the songs special and bring in sounds and flavors that the ear hasn't heard yet.”

But they were careful not to be “too clever or too different” and reminded themselves to “make sure we always do what we know works.”

“The range of songs we have released are very traditional and hard rock. And the R&B/hip-hop influence is there too. We have been everywhere.

Yet Lynch doesn't go to extremes. “We identified my lane and (know) people probably want me to stay in that lane because we see which songs continue to respond over time and stick around. I think it's a luxury to be able to do this for as long as I already have.

Another highlight is “Chevrolet,” an interpolation of Dobie Gray’s 1973 pop hit “Drift Away,” which features guest vocals from Jelly Roll, a former Crowell client.

“Jelly had just the right amount of soul that the song needed,” Lynch enthused.

Lynch, who turns 39 this month, received a nomination for 2024 CMT Performance of the Year for “Thinking 'Bout You,” her TV duet with MacKenzie Porter of “CMT Campfire Sessions.”

The song was originally recorded with Lauren Alaina, but another version was needed, so Lynch conducted a blind audition where he discovered Porter, a Canadian singer/actress.

The CMT outdoor acoustic performance series featuring Lynch debuted a few months ago.

Getting the chance to film one was one of the “best musical moments of my life,” Lynch said.

“I had so much fun putting together this show, this setlist and these arrangements around the fire. It was a labor of love having friends play music together. We did what we wanted with it. It became a night I will never forget.