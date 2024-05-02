Louis Gossett Jr.'s cause of death revealed





Louis Gossett Jr.'s cause of death has been revealed. Gossett's death certificate confirms that the 87-year-old “An Officer and a Gentleman” actor died in March of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The certificate, released by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health in April and obtained Wednesday by USA TODAY, also reveals that in addition to a years-long battle with the disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation contributed to his death. COPD includes a group of diseases that cause breathing problems and blockage of the airways, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of heart arrhythmia, or when the heart beats irregularly, depending on the CDC. Gossett's nephew saidThe Associated Pressin March that the Emmy Award-winning actor died on March 29 in Santa Monica, California. Obituary:Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning actor in 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' dies at 87 In 1982, Gossett played the role of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and became the first black man to win in that category. Gossett received three Golden Globe nominations and won twice for “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “The Josephine Baker Story.” The Brooklyn-born actor, who attended New York University, became one of the most famous black actors of his era thanks to decades of commercial and critical success. In addition to his groundbreaking Oscar, the trailblazing talent won an Emmy for his role in the TV miniseries “Roots,” based on the book of the same name by Alex Haley. Over the years, Gossett has become a generational talent on screen and stage. He received eight Emmy Award nominations throughout his career for his roles in “Roots”, “Backstairs at the White House”, “Palmerstown, USA”, “Sadat”, “A Gathering of Old Men”, “Touched by an Angel” and more recently. in 2020 for the HBO limited series “Watchmen”. He starred in stage and film versions of “A Raisin In The Sun,” which helped make him a Hollywood star. In recent years, he has starred or appeared in television series such as “Madam Secretary”, “The Book of Negroes”, “The Spoils Before Dying” and “The Good Wife” spin-off “The Good Fight” . He also played Ol' Mister in last year's Oprah Winfrey-produced remake of “The Color Purple” starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo. Off screen, soundEracism Foundationwas founded to help end racism around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/05/01/louis-gossett-jr-cause-of-death/73523592007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos