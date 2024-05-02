Henry Cavill's New Movie Proves Which Actor Is the Perfect Dark Knight

Summary Alan Ritchson's portrayal of Anders Lassen in “The Ungentlemanly War Ministry” could pave the way for him to play Batman.

The film's intense, intense hallway scene showcases Ritchson's potential to play a darker, vigilante-style Batman.

As DC explores different iterations of the Dark Knight, Ritchson's versatility and experience make him a strong candidate for a more twisted version of Batman.







The following contains spoilers for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, now in theaters.

For some time now, fans of the DCU James Gunn have been wondering who the new Batman will be. They already know that David Corenswet will play Superman, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. However, there are no details on who the older Dark Knight will be. The brave and the bold.

Gunn's plans for Batman are intriguing, as he will be the father of Damian Wayne's Robin, which already promises to be a more grizzled, seasoned story. Thanks to The Ministry of Anti-Gentleman War, there is a candidate who would be perfect for the role. This is certainly an actor who has already played a few DC heroes and who has been associated with this role in the past: Alan Ritchson.





War Department Ungentlemanly's Ritchson shines as Anders Lassen





In this Guy Ritchie film, Ritchson plays Danish soldier Anders Lassen.. In reality, Lassen worked for the British Army during World War II. In time, he became a member of Prime Minister Winston Churchill's black ops team in the 1940s. This film is about a mission: Operation Postmaster. Ritchson's Lassen is the team's weapons expert.

He carries out plans laid out by Henry Cavill's Gus March-Phillipps and Alex Pettyfer's Geoffrey Appleyard. Here, Ritchson's Lassen reveals himself as the muscle, shooting the Nazis with his rifle, killing them with his bow and arrows like Hawkeye, then blowing them up with grenades. All this happens while he smiles and laughs along the way. Lassen has this overflowing charm as a courageous and ruthless hero who doesn't hesitate to go off-script.





Lassen even rides solo on several occasions, with the team knowing his whereabouts, setting traps to kill the Nazis and protect the crew as part of Operation Postmaster. Gus loves his joker soldier and never questions it. He knows he can count on him and he is assured that when Lassen is alone, he kills Nazis. In this sense, Ritchson presents himself as a kindred spirit to Batman. A bit more jovial but very confident, cerebral and like a one-man demolition army playing by its own rules.

Coincidentally, Ritchson has stated several times that he wants to play the Dark Knight. Ritchson gained a lot of attention in the media after impressing audiences as an action star in Reachbut he also holds a special place in the hearts of geeks for playing Aquaman on Small city and Hawk on Titans. With his physique, his age difference compared to Corenswet (a gap of 11 years) and his general behavior, a large part of the fans would not hesitate to see Ritchson as the Caped Crusader. If anything, The War Department without a gentleman Lassen reiterates that he is diverse enough, working in comedy and action.





Anti-Gentleman War Department Hallway Scene Nods to Arkham Asylum

In the world of superhero films and television, hallway fights are very common. The MCU has used it a lot in shows like Daredevil And The Punisher. DC fans, however, have seen it used in spades in the Batman comics and Arkhamverse video games. Batman loved to hunt in the shadows, working with minimal lighting to defeat his enemies.





Lassen gets a similar sequence when he invades a Nazi ship The War Department without a gentleman END. With the power going out and alarms going off, many bad guys try to kill him in the hallway. However, Lassen kills them with his bare hands, a blade and an axe. This is one of Ritchson's most intimidating scenes.

In fact, Ritchson wanted more gore in the film to fully immerse himself in the role. Ritchson holds nothing back in a graphic sequence without dialogue. He has that hungry, unhinged vigilante energy that people have seen Batman emanate in his crusade and overall war on crime.. The way Ritchson does it, with confidence and a cerebral, menacing side, it's easy to see him donning the cape and cowl. In the end, this feels like one cut scene among many Arkham games with Bruce Wayne raising hell.

Alan Ritchson is better off as Darker Elseworld's Batman





Audiences took umbrage with the way Zack Snyder portrayed superheroes. They felt that Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman were too dark and bloodthirsty. Justice League tried to recalibrate that, with Gunn admitting he wanted to bring joy back to these iconic characters. Ritchson may not completely fit that mold, but there's room for him to still be a darker Batman. Matt Reeves does this with Robert Pattinson's Batman, but this iteration is still a hero. Ritchson can play a lost soul, with Thomas Wayne being an option. Should the DCU explore a Elsewhere worlds history of exploiting the DC Multiverse, he can play Bruce's armed fatherr, who kills criminals after his son's death, and his wife became Joker after Flash point.





There's also Azrael (Jean-Paul Valley), the Batman who replaced Bane after Bane broke Bruce Wayne's back. Azrael went on a killing spree, obsessed with eliminating sinners in the name of God. Ritchson's performance as Lassen matches this obsessed, religious fanatic, with Lassen's hallway scene acting as proof of concept.. He got lost, as if he had changed his identity, which terrified his colleagues. He retorted once the murders were over, as if he had a second personality. This duality is what Thomas had, hiding the loving father he once was, and what Azrael locked away as a man who knew he was being a hypocrite by doing what his Bible would not approve of. This subverts Bruce's duality as rich playboy and then vigilante crushing skulls at night.





At some point, DC will need to re-explore the concept of a killer Batman, grappling with his humanity, particularly with concepts like the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs, and the Grim Knight (a Batman who is a Punisher pastiche ) at the time. By then, Ritchson, who is currently 41, will be older, so he will fit the experienced, veteran vibe of a hero broken by the cruel world. It's worth noting that Ritchson's stock is also on the rise. He is no longer seen as just a television star, with action producer Jerry Bruckheimer talking about Ritchson as the next big thing. It shows that industry executives are keeping tabs on the cumbersome Ritchson at a time when the action genre is in full swing. Bill Skarsgård is present A boy kills the worldwhile Dev Patel recently did so Monkey man. They all capitalize on John Wick fashion.





With Marvel making properties such as Deadpool and Wolverine, there's a chance they'll deliver even gorier content after creating so many family-friendly franchises for nearly two decades. In this case, DC would no longer want to catch up. Warner Bros. needs to assess the market and realize that there is a pocket for it. Using Ritchson as the deadly Batman would fit various niches of the source material, build on Ritchson's draw, and still leave room for the main continuity to breathe. Either way, Ritchson is experienced enough to play the Batman the studio wants. His portrayal of Lassen justifies this notion, as he can be a funny hero or, as the hallway scene confirms, a vicious, silent vigilante who is everything Batman is in dark, confined spaces.

The Department of Anti-Gentlemanly Warfare is now playing in theaters.

