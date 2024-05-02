Entertainment
Hollywood Studios celebrates 35 years and adopts an immersive theme
Walt Disney World celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park Wednesday with Muppets, movies and souvenirs.
The park opened on May 1, 1989, a little over a year before the start of Universal Studios Florida, and they helped launch a new era of “made in Orlando” cinema.
Wednesday's festivities included a 15-minute program in the park's outdoor Star Theater, co-hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The latter insisted that the fountain topped with a statue of her was the true icon of the Hollywood studios, and not the Tower of Terror.
The event included appearances by several characters from the show “Fantasmic,” current Walt Disney World Ambassador Serena Arvizu, Hollywood Studios Vice President Jackie Swisher, and several cast members who worked at the park during the day of the opening and are working there these days.
“For 35 years, we've been a place where you can let your adventures begin,” Swisher told an audience of cast members and park visitors.
“We started by introducing our guests to the world of cinema and television production. 'Mulan,' 'Brother Bear' and 'Lilo & Stitch' were all filmed here,” she said. “And many viewers got their first glimpses of rising stars such as Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake in the brand new 'Mickey Mouse Club' filmed right here.”
Big and back: the continuation of the giant Disney auctions to come
Disney World's third theme park opened as Disney-MGM Studios with an iconic water tower topped with mouse ears and named Earffel Tower. Attractions included the Studio Backlot Tour, the Great Movie Ride, SuperStar Television and the Monster Sound Show.
As the park's mission evolved, it was renamed Disney's Hollywood Studios in early 2008. It is now home to attractions such as Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
“We are now a place where our customers can truly experience that adventure through the stories they love.” So we really immerse you in the films,” Swisher said after the ceremony.
Stargazing: Champion Trainer Dawn Staley at Disney World
Tom Vazzana, director of creative development, said he visited Disney-MGM as a guest on opening day.
“I remember walking through the doors and feeling like I was immersed in Hollywood,” he said. “I felt like the movements were alive. And I remember going on the Great Movie Ride and wondering, “How do they do that?” »
A few years later, Vazzana participated in the park’s “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” show.
“I feel like it was moments ago and it really set the tone for my career,” he said.
Swisher and Vazzana said they are looking forward to an upcoming addition to the park, a stage show called “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.”
“We had the opportunity to refocus the telling of the story of “The Little Mermaid.” This is Ariel's point of view. Ariel is an autonomous person with goals and she realizes her own destiny,” Vazzana said.
“We rely heavily on beautiful technology so that everyone is fully immersed in every scene, both under the sea and on land,” he said.
The new show slides into the space previously occupied by “Voyage of the Little Mermaid,” a show that did not reopen after WDW's four-month pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. There will be new footage and sounds.
“We found the opportunity to add 'Kiss the Girl' [song]which I think adds so much heart to the story,” Vazzana said.
The new show will debut this fall, Disney announced.
Email me at [email protected]. Discussion account: @dbevil. Account X: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.
IAAPA predicts summer surge at theme parks
|
Sources
2/ https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2024/05/01/disney-hollywood-studios-35th-birthday-celebration-little-mermaid-muppets/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Foster + Partners Unveils Net-Zero, Mixed-Use Development in London, England
- Hollywood Studios celebrates 35 years and adopts an immersive theme
- Hunting dog experts weigh in after the Cricket story
- The A$AP Rocky x Puma Inhale OG gives an old sneaker a big boost
- How Google is supporting Mental Health Awareness Month 2024
- Trump set to host fundraiser in Cincinnati this month with special guest Vance
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress is a fake factory, distributing fake products, slogans and promises, says PM Modi | Ahmedabad News
- New era in Turkish-Iraqi relations
- Millions of Britons will head to the polls today in a series of local elections in England and Wales – as Boris Johnson urges people to vote for Tory mayors who have shunned the Tories in the run-up elections.
- Google says immigration rules make it difficult to hire top AI talent
- Henry Cavill's New Movie Proves Which Actor Is the Perfect Dark Knight
- Spiders well represented in Atlantic 10 end-of-year awards