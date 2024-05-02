Hollywood Studios celebrates 35 years and adopts an immersive theme

Walt Disney World celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park Wednesday with Muppets, movies and souvenirs.

The park opened on May 1, 1989, a little over a year before the start of Universal Studios Florida, and they helped launch a new era of “made in Orlando” cinema.

Wednesday's festivities included a 15-minute program in the park's outdoor Star Theater, co-hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The latter insisted that the fountain topped with a statue of her was the true icon of the Hollywood studios, and not the Tower of Terror.

The event included appearances by several characters from the show “Fantasmic,” current Walt Disney World Ambassador Serena Arvizu, Hollywood Studios Vice President Jackie Swisher, and several cast members who worked at the park during the day of the opening and are working there these days.

“For 35 years, we've been a place where you can let your adventures begin,” Swisher told an audience of cast members and park visitors.

“We started by introducing our guests to the world of cinema and television production. 'Mulan,' 'Brother Bear' and 'Lilo & Stitch' were all filmed here,” she said. “And many viewers got their first glimpses of rising stars such as Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake in the brand new 'Mickey Mouse Club' filmed right here.”

Big and back: the continuation of the giant Disney auctions to come

Disney World's third theme park opened as Disney-MGM Studios with an iconic water tower topped with mouse ears and named Earffel Tower. Attractions included the Studio Backlot Tour, the Great Movie Ride, SuperStar Television and the Monster Sound Show.

As the park's mission evolved, it was renamed Disney's Hollywood Studios in early 2008. It is now home to attractions such as Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

“We are now a place where our customers can truly experience that adventure through the stories they love.” So we really immerse you in the films,” Swisher said after the ceremony.

Stargazing: Champion Trainer Dawn Staley at Disney World

Tom Vazzana, director of creative development, said he visited Disney-MGM as a guest on opening day.

“I remember walking through the doors and feeling like I was immersed in Hollywood,” he said. “I felt like the movements were alive. And I remember going on the Great Movie Ride and wondering, “How do they do that?” »

A few years later, Vazzana participated in the park’s “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” show.

“I feel like it was moments ago and it really set the tone for my career,” he said.

Swisher and Vazzana said they are looking forward to an upcoming addition to the park, a stage show called “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.”

“We had the opportunity to refocus the telling of the story of “The Little Mermaid.” This is Ariel's point of view. Ariel is an autonomous person with goals and she realizes her own destiny,” Vazzana said.

“We rely heavily on beautiful technology so that everyone is fully immersed in every scene, both under the sea and on land,” he said.

The new show slides into the space previously occupied by “Voyage of the Little Mermaid,” a show that did not reopen after WDW's four-month pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. There will be new footage and sounds.

“We found the opportunity to add 'Kiss the Girl' [song]which I think adds so much heart to the story,” Vazzana said.

The new show will debut this fall, Disney announced.

Email me at [email protected]. Discussion account: @dbevil. Account X: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.