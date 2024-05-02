Entertainment
Sofia Vergara explains how her looks helped her in Hollywood
Sofia Vergara has candidly reflected on the impact her appearance has had on her career in Hollywood.
THE Modern family the star spoke candidly to People for this month, The Beautiful Issue, talking about her early life in Los Angeles, motherhood and her post-divorce love life.
Vergara, 51, has settled into a new normal since splitting from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. Although she was unwilling to divulge details of potential suitors or potential relationships she was pursuing, the Griselda The manager discussed the other focus people tend to have on one's appearance.
When asked if she thought people underestimated her talent early in her career, Vergara said she never let herself think about it too much.
I think once you put that in your head, that's all you see. That's all you feel, she confessed.
That said, the America's Got Talent the host said she was aware of how her looks helped her journey as an actress.
She noted: I always knew what I looked like and I was always very grateful, because at the end of the day, you have to be. I know it opened a lot of doors for me, so I don't want to be ungrateful.
Still, Vergara doesn't believe appearance is as important as a work ethic.
I also think that if you are willing to work, do your best. All those insecurities go away because you know you can perform, you can do whatever they tell you to do, the Hot pursuit star added. And if I ever got something because I was beautiful, I would say thank you.
Elsewhere in the interview, Vergara discussed her trip to Los Angeles. After graduating from high school, she turned to a completely different career. She went straight to dental school, staying there for two years before finally dropping out to pursue different passions.
Before moving to the American West Coast, Vergara spent some time as co-host of a Spanish travel series. She then moved to Los Angeles, landing small roles before making a notable debut in Modern family.
About moving to the United States, Vergara said: “It was great to move to Los Angeles at thirty and start a new career. I never thought I could play a role, so it was a surprise.
It was in California that she met her now ex-husband, Manganiello. The two were introduced several times before their first date. Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb, but broke up a month before she and Manganiello took their friendship to the next level.
Six months later, at the end of 2014, the A tree hill actor proposed to Vergara. Within a year, the couple were officially married.
Last year, on July 17, the couple announced their separation. We made the difficult decision to divorce, they saidPage six. As two people who love and care for each other, we politely ask for privacy at this time as we enter this new phase of our lives.
