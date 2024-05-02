Entertainment
Complete list (with prices) of Disney's Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary merchandise
May 1, 2024 marks the 35th anniversary of Disney's Hollywood Studios and a small collection of commemorative merchandise has been released. A virtual queue is used for shopping and guests must register to be called back for the opportunity to purchase the merchandise.
Guests are limited to five of each item and merchandise is available while supplies last.
Disney's Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary Merchandise
T-shirt – $34.99
Annual Passholder T-Shirt – $34.99
Youth T-shirt – $21.99
Baseball Cap – $29.99
Loungefly Backpack – $78
Reward Figure – $99.99
Cork Cycle – $54.99
Wizard Mickey Pin – $19.99
35th Anniversary Pin – $17.99
Pandora Charm – $90
For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today onTwitter,FacebookAndInstagram.
Similar Articles:
VIDEO: Disney's Hollywood Studios celebrates its 35th anniversary with a special ceremonyMay 1, 2024
Disney's Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary Pressed Coins Now AvailableMay 1, 2024
An exhibition of paintings by veterans of President George W. Bush will be on display at EPCOTMay 1, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://wdwnt.com/2024/05/full-list-with-prices-of-disneys-hollywood-studios-35th-anniversary-merchandise/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Complete list (with prices) of Disney's Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary merchandise
- Boys hockey coach Mike Randolph is fired by St. Thomas Academy
- WalkGood LA heals our communities through meditation, movement and human wellness
- Manchin applauds DOE decision on LPO loan guarantees for mining and extraction…
- Google lays off 200 employees as core jobs move outside the US
- Donald Trump is returning to Michigan and faces prison time if he violates a silence order issued during his trial.
- The Mandalorian actor will appear in Ashburn during Free Comic Book Day
- Minister AHY accompanying President Joko Widodo hands over 10,323 land certificates to Banyuwangi community
- May Day rallies and marches in Southern California support workers' rights
- JL Mann forfeits the boys' tennis play-off match and appeals the ruling
- Taylor Swift Sparkles in $3,000 Alaa Dress for Vegas Dinner With Travis Kelce
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange