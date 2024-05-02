Checking in with CeeLo Green – Whittier Daily News

Atlanta singer CeeLo Green began his career in the early '90s with the hip hop group Goodie Mob. He teamed up with Danger Mouse for Gnarls Barkley's 2006 debut album, “St. Elsewhere” and “Crazy” charted in the international top 10.

Four years later, Green's third solo album, “The Lady Killer,” spawned the multi-platinum No. 2 pop hit “F— You,” which was also released as a radio version, stripped down ” Forget You.”

Since then, he has won five Grammys, worked as a coach on NBC's “The Voice,” performed at the 2012 Super Bowl with Madonna, covered Carl Douglas' “Kung Fu Fighting” for the “Kung Fu” soundtrack Panda” and lent his voice to a character in the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”.

Green's multiple appearances and collaborations include work with Smokey Robinson, Santana, Rod Stewart, TLC, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Outkast, The Pussycat Dolls and others.

We caught up with him in a phone interview from Las Vegas. The interview has been edited for clarity.

Q: What can your fans expect during your Pomona show?

A: We always try to leave a little room for improvisation. I'll do all the favorites and add a few surprises here and there just to keep it interesting. I don't think any two cities, audiences or shows should be exactly the same.

Q: When you do gigs at a fair, do you ever take time to take part in one of the festivities, maybe enjoy a fried treat or take a ride on the Ferris wheel?

A: No fried Oreos for me. I watch my figure. I could ride in bumper cars and have a little fun.

Q: “Serious,” one of your recent singles as The Band Pink with Jack Splash, is an infectious jam reminiscent of Morris Day and the Time, with some Zapp and Prince mixed in as well. Were they an influence?

A: These are my all-time favorites. All I can do with a hint of nostalgia and a nod was a tip of the hat to these artists, rest in peace. I feel like I'm taking on their spirit, and I'm here to be a vessel for all of that. I'm old enough to do it and I enjoy it.

Q: You've had an eclectic musical career. Does getting into rock, pop and country sometimes help you keep whatever appeals to you artistically?

A: It is, and my scope of action is broadened. I can see the spectrum from one end to the other. It's definitely about toeing the line, or going towards what you gravitate towards, being pulled in that direction.

Art is really about obedience, about having an inclination when it comes to your internal dialogue and how you determine what you think needs to be done. The thing is actually alive and you have just received the signal.

Q: Your excellent 2020 solo album, “CeeLo Green is Thomas Calloway” (real name of the artist) was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and ventured into old school R&B territory. How did fans react to the laid-back atmosphere?

A: Sometimes it disappoints me because I don't know if I can still surprise people. I don't like this feeling. I'm always at the forefront of finding new and innovative ways to communicate and contribute.

Then, selfishly, I want at some point to be responsible for probably one of the richest, most textured, most diverse careers and catalogs that anyone has ever seen. This is a decisive point for me.

Q: A new Gnarls Barkley album is coming this year. Can you give some guidance on this?

A: I used to be very private when talking about Gnarls, but I'm taking a new approach. I am exaggerating by saying shamelessly but graciously that this may be the sonic culture shift we have all been waiting for. A vibration passes through me. I'm grateful to be instrumental in an act of something supernatural