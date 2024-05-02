Airbnb to rent X-Men mansion, Up House and Prince's Purple Rain Home

The mansion, located atop a hill in Westchester County, New York, could be confused with many homes in the area, except for one small, er, big thing.

In the alley, just a few steps from the front door, is the severed and beaten head of a giant Sentinel, one of the antagonists of the X-Men.

The house, overlooking the hills north of New York, was until recently a residence. In recent months, however, Airbnb has taken over, transforming the house into a reconstruction of the Xavier Institute for Higher Education, as shown in the Marvel Animation series. X-Men '97.

This includes an interior that has been meticulously hand-painted to appear two-dimensional, just like in the cartoon, with bedrooms, Professor guests can explore.

The X-Men Mansion is part of a new effort by Airbnb, which will embrace pop culture to offer its users the chance to stay in iconic properties, both real and fictional. It's an effort the company calls “Icons.”

“The name Airbnb is a noun and a verb used all over the world, which is a good thing, it means everyone knows it. But the downside is a bit like Kleenex or Xerox, it's associated with one thing, and we want to do more things,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We want to focus not only on places to stay, but also on experiences and much more. And so I think it's a gateway to allow us to offer more types of services and more types of offerings, and to really do something that I think brings magic to the world and attaches us to some of culture's greatest icons.

And while some companies would do well to do it halfway, Airbnb is doing nothing. Namely: Carl's house from the Pixar film Upwhich has been recreated piece by piece, and which can actually be suspended in the air by a crane.

Airbnb's upper house Ryan Lowry

“I think it’s a question of details. You know, Walt Disney was about the details,” Chesky says. “Walt Disney also said that if you can dream it, you can do it and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”

The idea for Icons actually started… with Ikea and a chance shopping excursion about ten years ago.

“One day we had to go to Ikea to buy some furniture, and we were walking past this bedroom showroom, and we thought, wouldn't it be kind of funny if we put this on Airbnb? Chesky remembers. “And we said it as a joke, but then we ended up doing it, and it went completely viral.”

The company would then carry out other unique projects, such as the Barbie Dreamhouse or the Alone at home.

“It captured people’s imagination. And we started to realize: What if this wasn't just a one-off program? » Chesky said. “What if we made it a full-fledged product on Airbnb? What if we gave it its own category right on the home page? and gave it the same level of seriousness and treatment that we treat the rest of the product? What if we did this more frequently, made the builds even more fantastical, and just committed to doing it?

Many Airbnb icons will offer exclusive experiences to accompany the stay. Guests staying at Prince's Purple rain the house will be able to listen to rare and special pieces by the musician; while a stay at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, includes a lap of the track with a professional driver. One experience will see a guest join Kevin Hart for an evening in his members-only Coramino Live Lounge; and another includes a performance in a private room by Doja Cat.

Inside the X-Men Mansion in Westchester, guests will experience a multi-hour tour led by a team of actors playing X-Men in training, including making unique cocktails in Beast's laboratory and combat training from a stuntman in the danger room. Each of the rooms is themed to different X-Men, with little details true to the character (Wolverine's alarm clock has claw marks, for example).

Airbnb's Icons program also has two other fictional locations from Disney films in the works: The House of Up (it will be located in New Mexico), and a reconstruction of the control room of Upside downwas supposed to debut before this film's sequel this summer.

“We're just trying to capture a cross-section of pop culture. But I'm particularly excited about the extremes, whether it's these imaginary worlds that no one has ever tried to bring to life before, or these things that are real, but that we never had access to before.” Chesky said. “Most people don't just hang out with Kevin Hart and see Kevin's 30-person comedy show – he loves stadiums, you know – so we love bringing our imagination to life and being able to give you access to something real, but that you have never had access to before.

Airbnb will have 11 icons at launch and promises to refresh it with new offers throughout the year. Most will be free and first come, first served, but even the paid ones will cost less than $100 per person per night (the X-Men Mansion, for example, will cost $97, but includes the overnight stay, the X-Training Experience -Men, dinner and breakfast).

You can see the full list of Icons experiences, along with photos, below.

Drift in the Up House – Sleep in one of Disney and Pixar's most iconic houses and yes, it floats. You'll explore Carl's world in this detailed recreation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons and located in the picturesque red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.

Spend the night at the Ferrari Museum – Immerse yourself in the world of motor racing with a stay at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. You'll sleep on a bed made from the same leather as the Ferrari seats, take a ride with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené, and head to the first Emilia Romagna race as a VIP.

Enter X-Men '97 – Live like the X-Men by staying in a 2D animated recreation of Marvel Animation's X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You will discover your mutant abilities and even train in the danger room.

Become a VIP with Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart takes you to his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for a high-profile evening. You'll join Kevin and his friends at this secret speakeasy, where they'll treat you to tequila tasting and live stand-up from the best comedians in the game.

Wake up at the Musée d'Orsay – Stay in the iconic clock room of the Paris Art Museum, transformed into a luxurious room by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the torch and cauldron for the Paris 2024 Games. From the terrace , you will attend the historic opening ceremony of the Olympic Games along the Seine.

Join a Salon Session with Doja Cat – Fresh from touring the world's biggest stages, Doja welcomes you for a much more intimate experience. You'll enjoy an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album.

Stay at Prince's Purple Rain House – Prince purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota house featured in the legendary film Purple Rain, but it was never accessible to the public until now. Explore the house and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince's world during an exclusive studio session.

Gaming with Khaby Lame – TikTok sensation Khaby Lame invites you to his hometown of Milan, Italy for an epic one-night gaming experience. You'll stay in a one-of-a-kind gaming loft that Khaby designed himself, where you'll learn about Khaby and face him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.

Go on tour with Feid – Join the reggaeton superstar on his FERXXOCALIPSIS world tour for a full week. You'll join the team for rehearsals, board the tour bus and have behind-the-scenes access to each show.

Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor – Janhvi Kapoor invites you to the legendary, never-before-seen Kapoor family home in Chennai, India. From learning her Bollywood beauty secrets to tasting her favorite South Indian dishes, Janhvi will personally welcome you on this ultimate overnight stay.

Create unforgettable memories with Inside Out 2 – In anticipation of the June 14 release of the new Disney and Pixar film Inside Out 2, you are invited to spend the night at Headquarters, Riley's Emotion Control Center. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness emotions in action and help you maintain balance.

Airbnb La Maison Ferrari Thomas Before

Airbnb The X mansion Holly Andrés

Airbnb The X mansion Holly Andrés

Airbnb La Maison Up Ryan Lowry