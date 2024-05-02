WWE responds to Hollywood report bashing The Rock's on-set behavior, claiming he urinated in water bottles, kept his co-stars waiting for up to EIGHT hours and arrived late to WrestleMania

Representatives for WWE and the studio have now responded to the allegations.

He was also accused of unprofessionalism during his career in Hollywood.

WWE has dismissed a report that The Rock was late for his WrestleMania appearance.

“The Great One,” real name Dwayne Johnson, spent four months with the company earlier this year after returning in January to play a role in WWE Championship history.

Returning as a heel, he aligned himself with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania, emerging victorious to set up the main event of the second night.

This match saw Rhodes defeat Reigns for his WWE Title, before The Rock revealed that he would be leaving WWE again to pursue his career in Hollywood.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday suggesting Johnson was three hours late for the match on the first night of the event, but WWE has now responded, with the actor also facing a number of other allegations.

WWE has responded to a report that The Rock was three hours late for his WrestleMania match.

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, teamed with his real cousin Roman Reigns (right) in the first night's main event.

He faces allegations that he urinated in bottles on set, making crew members “uncomfortable.”

WWE Head of Global Communications and Talent Relations Chris Legentil said: “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was also hours early to help with rehearsals and that was a pleasure to work with him throughout the race.”

The report of The wrapfor his part, also claimed that the 51-year-old showed up to the set of his new film “Red One” eight hours late, which would have cost the film an additional $40 million.

It was also claimed that Johnson often urinated in water bottles to save time and asked his assistant or crew to dispose of them, which upset crew members.

Another claim was that the actor would also miss entire days of filming, causing the budget to increase dramatically.

It is suggested in the report that Johnson was unprofessional, while it was also claimed that he sometimes left more than 100 crew members waiting “for no reason”.

“It was a fucking disaster,” one insider told The Wrap, while another said, “Dwayne really doesn’t care.”

A spokesperson for Amazon MGM – which is the movie studio behind the film – responded with a strong denial of the allegations in the report.

A WWE executive claimed Johnson “arrived hours early to help with rehearsals” before the event.

The Rock is also facing allegations that 50 million was added to Red One's budget.

The studio representative told The Wrap: “Dwayne Johnson and [producer] Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One, a film that audiences of all ages will love this holiday season.

“Our testing was very strong, the response from CinemaCon speaks for itself and we couldn't have achieved this without Dwayne's constant work and support. Any reporting that implies we got to this point with his arrival seven or eight hours late for the shoot is both ridiculous and false.

Meanwhile, another insider close to Amazon MGM said the budget never strayed far from the figure it was given the green light for.

The source told The Wrap: “It's completely normal for there to be budget fluctuations within 15 percent of the target, which is exactly what we experienced.”