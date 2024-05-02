Former Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice says she was “uncomfortable” filming her first sex scene with “random guys in the room breathing and looking at you.”





Victoria Justice in November 2023.Gotham/Getty Images Victoria Justice told a radio show that she was “really nervous” while filming her first sex scene.

Justice said she filmed the scene on the first day of filming her upcoming film “Depravity.”

The former Nickelodeon star said the experience was “uncomfortable,” but the director made her feel better. Ancient Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice said she was “uncomfortable” while filming the first sex scene of her career for her upcoming film “Depravity.” Justice, who started acting as a child and had her first kiss on a Disney Showsaid Tuesday on SiriusXM's “Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon” episode that she filmed the “Depravity” sex scene on her first day of filming, before getting to know her scene partner. “I'm like, 'Really, guys? Shall we plan this for the first day? Cool. Thanks for that,” Justice said. “It's uncomfortable. I was actually very nervous and totally anxious about the whole situation, and I was like, 'Did I make the wrong choice? I don't know if I should do this.'” Justice added: “I think sometimes people think that filming sex scenes or something like an intimate scene is really sexy, it's really not. It's uncomfortable, honestly, and there's a bunch of guys random people in the room breathing and looking at you.” In recent years, major productions have begun to employ to help create safe environments for actors filming nude or other intimate scenes. It is not clear whether “The depravity, which was not supported by a big movie studio until filming was completed, intimacy coordinators were hired. Justice said the film's director, Paul Tamasy, helped her feel comfortable in this vulnerable moment. “I had a lot of faith and trust in our director, Paul Tamasy, and he made me feel comfortable and said, 'Listen, I'll show it to you in advance. If you don't don't like it, we'll change it, whatever,” she said. Justice said her partner, whom she did not name, also enhanced the experience. “We barely knew each other because it was the first day of filming, but he was a super nice guy and I felt very safe and he was very polite and respectful, so it went well and it is in very good taste,” Justice said. “Depravity,” which does not yet have a release date, follows three neighbors in an apartment building who suspect they are living next door to a serial killer. Read the original article on Business Insider

