San Bernardino County Fair Announces Dirt and Concert Series Lineup

Officials with the San Bernardino County Fair have announced the entertainment lineup for its High Point Concrete Dirt and Sunland Ford concert series when the fair returns to Victorville on Memorial Day weekend.

“Truckloads of Fun” is the theme of the 77th annual San Bernardino County Fair, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 25-27 and May 31-June 2.

High Point Concrete Dirt Series

Dirt will fly and engines will roar when the High Point Concrete Dirt Series kicks off the show's first weekend on May 25 with Monster Truck Mayhem.

The Demolition Derby on May 26 will feature dozens of cars competing to see who is the last vehicle standing.

On May 27, Bull Riding will bring together cowboys and cowgirls of all ages who will hang on while they run their sheep and ride their bulls to the sounds of enthusiastic fans.

Grandstand tickets for the Dirt Series are $5 per person, per event.

Sunland Ford Concert Series

The Sunland Ford Concert Series kicks off Saturday, June 1 with multi-platinum singer Matt Stell, whose musical styles fall somewhere between country, Americana, blues, soul, folk, gospel and rock n roll.

“I'm afraid to answer the question 'what kind of music do you play' every time I get asked it,” Stell told NWest Iowa. “Every time someone asks me, I end up telling them we're like 30 of my favorite bands and I recommend songs and YouTube clips to them.”

Stell quickly made his mark on country music as one of eight new artists in the last six years to have back-to-back No. 1 hits with back-to-back hits, Prayed For You and Everywhere But On, according to the Post . Spy.

Stells releases Born Lonely, Breakin in Boots and One Of Us follow his 2023 EP One Of Us. Amassing over half a billion on-demand streams, he is the first-ever recording artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for its multi-week show Prayed For You, and is one of the winners of the ASCAP Pop and Country Awards for Most Performed Song.

Stell has appeared on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bachelor in Paradise and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also performed the national anthem of NASCAR and the NFL.

Playing his headliner The Man Made Tour 2022 to capacity crowds, Stell supported Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and Chris Young. Steel was also featured on the song When You Know” with musicians Cheat Codes, Over You is You with Tenille Arts), and Hometown Boys with Dierks Bentley and HARDY.

Male group

The concert series continues on Sunday, June 2 with Latin Grammy nominee Banda Machos performing their medley of banda music, Quebraditaandranchera.

Banda Machos was formed in 1990 when 13 young men from Villa Corona, Mexico decided to form a musical group. Since then, they have produced more than 20 albums, according to the group.

The group's success comes from the Quebradita wave, a style popularized in the Los Angeles Latin circuit in the early 1990s.

Many describe the Quebradita dance as a couple performing a series of cheerleading-style flips, daring lifts and synchronized footwork.

The group's third album, Sangre De Indio, whose hit “Al Gato Y Al Raton” made them radio staples in the 1990s.

In 1993, Banda Machos was honored by Univision's Lo Nuestro for Breakthrough of the Year in the Mexican/Regional category, winning the Furia Musical Award for Best Mexican Group.

The band's song Zappa Mambo was featured in the 1995 film My Family, starring Jimmy Smits, Edward James Olmos and Esai Morales.

After various lineup changes over the years, the group currently includes Agustin Mariscal, Alejandro Diaz, Arturo Avila, Brian Magana, Efrain Lopez, Carlos Calatayud, Javier Vidal, Jose Pablo Aguayo, Julio Cesar Guerrero, Leo Bueno, Maurcio Bueno, Rosalio Palafox and Ruben. Of the earth.

Grandstand tickets for the concert series are $5 per person, per event. Floor seats are $20 per person.

Food, rides and entertainment

Visitors to the show can feast on dishes such as cotton candy, hot dogs, fried foods, giant turkey legs, burgers, desserts and a variety of unique creations.

Entertainment Helm and Sonswill return to the fair with a wide selection of carnival games and rides, such as fun houses, adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, slide, carousel, children's rides and the classic Ferris wheel.

Young and old will be entertained by traveling performers and returning artists like The Throw Zone, Flying Royals Trapeze Act and Tadpole the Clown. New additions include The Dazzler, Mango and Tango Stilt Walkers and their Flying Umbrella Ship.

Inside the fair's community buildings, vendors will offer homemade goods, food, clothing, home furnishings, spas, kitchenware and more. There will also be exhibits ranging from crafts and fine arts to food and gardening.

Future Farmers of America will also feature livestock and host the Junior Livestock Auction on June 1.

For tickets and more information, visitsbcfair.comOrfacebook.com/SanBernardinoCountyFair

