Entertainment
San Bernardino County Fair Announces Dirt and Concert Series Lineup
Officials with the San Bernardino County Fair have announced the entertainment lineup for its High Point Concrete Dirt and Sunland Ford concert series when the fair returns to Victorville on Memorial Day weekend.
“Truckloads of Fun” is the theme of the 77th annual San Bernardino County Fair, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 25-27 and May 31-June 2.
High Point Concrete Dirt Series
Dirt will fly and engines will roar when the High Point Concrete Dirt Series kicks off the show's first weekend on May 25 with Monster Truck Mayhem.
The Demolition Derby on May 26 will feature dozens of cars competing to see who is the last vehicle standing.
On May 27, Bull Riding will bring together cowboys and cowgirls of all ages who will hang on while they run their sheep and ride their bulls to the sounds of enthusiastic fans.
Grandstand tickets for the Dirt Series are $5 per person, per event.
Sunland Ford Concert Series
The Sunland Ford Concert Series kicks off Saturday, June 1 with multi-platinum singer Matt Stell, whose musical styles fall somewhere between country, Americana, blues, soul, folk, gospel and rock n roll.
“I'm afraid to answer the question 'what kind of music do you play' every time I get asked it,” Stell told NWest Iowa. “Every time someone asks me, I end up telling them we're like 30 of my favorite bands and I recommend songs and YouTube clips to them.”
Stell quickly made his mark on country music as one of eight new artists in the last six years to have back-to-back No. 1 hits with back-to-back hits, Prayed For You and Everywhere But On, according to the Post . Spy.
Stells releases Born Lonely, Breakin in Boots and One Of Us follow his 2023 EP One Of Us. Amassing over half a billion on-demand streams, he is the first-ever recording artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for its multi-week show Prayed For You, and is one of the winners of the ASCAP Pop and Country Awards for Most Performed Song.
Stell has appeared on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bachelor in Paradise and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also performed the national anthem of NASCAR and the NFL.
Playing his headliner The Man Made Tour 2022 to capacity crowds, Stell supported Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and Chris Young. Steel was also featured on the song When You Know” with musicians Cheat Codes, Over You is You with Tenille Arts), and Hometown Boys with Dierks Bentley and HARDY.
Male group
The concert series continues on Sunday, June 2 with Latin Grammy nominee Banda Machos performing their medley of banda music, Quebraditaandranchera.
Banda Machos was formed in 1990 when 13 young men from Villa Corona, Mexico decided to form a musical group. Since then, they have produced more than 20 albums, according to the group.
The group's success comes from the Quebradita wave, a style popularized in the Los Angeles Latin circuit in the early 1990s.
Many describe the Quebradita dance as a couple performing a series of cheerleading-style flips, daring lifts and synchronized footwork.
The group's third album, Sangre De Indio, whose hit “Al Gato Y Al Raton” made them radio staples in the 1990s.
In 1993, Banda Machos was honored by Univision's Lo Nuestro for Breakthrough of the Year in the Mexican/Regional category, winning the Furia Musical Award for Best Mexican Group.
The band's song Zappa Mambo was featured in the 1995 film My Family, starring Jimmy Smits, Edward James Olmos and Esai Morales.
After various lineup changes over the years, the group currently includes Agustin Mariscal, Alejandro Diaz, Arturo Avila, Brian Magana, Efrain Lopez, Carlos Calatayud, Javier Vidal, Jose Pablo Aguayo, Julio Cesar Guerrero, Leo Bueno, Maurcio Bueno, Rosalio Palafox and Ruben. Of the earth.
Grandstand tickets for the concert series are $5 per person, per event. Floor seats are $20 per person.
Food, rides and entertainment
Visitors to the show can feast on dishes such as cotton candy, hot dogs, fried foods, giant turkey legs, burgers, desserts and a variety of unique creations.
Entertainment Helm and Sonswill return to the fair with a wide selection of carnival games and rides, such as fun houses, adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, slide, carousel, children's rides and the classic Ferris wheel.
Young and old will be entertained by traveling performers and returning artists like The Throw Zone, Flying Royals Trapeze Act and Tadpole the Clown. New additions include The Dazzler, Mango and Tango Stilt Walkers and their Flying Umbrella Ship.
Inside the fair's community buildings, vendors will offer homemade goods, food, clothing, home furnishings, spas, kitchenware and more. There will also be exhibits ranging from crafts and fine arts to food and gardening.
Future Farmers of America will also feature livestock and host the Junior Livestock Auction on June 1.
For tickets and more information, visitsbcfair.comOrfacebook.com/SanBernardinoCountyFair
Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X@DP_ReneDeLaCruz
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vvdailypress.com/story/entertainment/events/2024/05/01/san-bernardino-county-fair-announces-dirt-and-concert-series-lineup/73523756007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- San Bernardino County Fair Announces Dirt and Concert Series Lineup
- US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady as inflation rises | American economy
- Former Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice says she was “uncomfortable” filming her first sex scene with “random guys in the room breathing and looking at you.”
- Ten Dolphins earn Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors
- Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Rick Owens dress for 'Furiosa' photo call in Sydney
- World News In Brief: UN supports East African flood victims, dozens more migrant deaths at sea, disinformation in Myanmar
- Gut microbiome research questions established cancer biomarkers and identifies novel bacterial links to colorectal cancer
- A small earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California. There are no initial reports of damage
- Donald Trump news today: The former president is visiting the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday as part of the 2024 campaign.
- This is the president's agenda at NTB |
- LF System announced as main artist at Dillo Day 2024
- Weird hockey stories range from a hijacked trolley car to hotel getaways