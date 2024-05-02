Jerry Seinfeld and Kramer Actor Michael Richards Have Rare Reunion 26 Years After Seinfeld Finale

The former “Seinfeld” cast members were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Jerry's new movie “Unfrosted.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld at the premiere of Unfrosted in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024

Jerry and Kramer are back together!

Twenty-six years after their hit comedy series Seinfeld stopped broadcasting, Jerry Seinfeld And Michael Richardswho played Cosmo Kramer in the series, reunited on the Red carpet for the premiere of Seinfeld's first feature film Unfrosted.

Seinfeld, 70, and Richards, 74, were all smiles as they posed for photos at the Los Angeles event on Tuesday, April 30, greeting the cameras with their arms around each other.

The reunion marks Richards' first red carpet appearance in eight years and comes just over a month before the release of her memoir. Entrances and exitswhich features a foreword from Seinfeld.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld at the premiere of Unfrosted in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024

In the book, Richards will share untold stories from his life, including being raised by his grandmother who had schizophrenia. He also writes about his time in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1970 and how he found his voice in theater at a young age. This experience helped shape his career, performing on the comedy stage alongside Robin Williams And Jay Lenoto his significant role in Seinfeld.

Richards also goes behind the scenes of Kramer's character development and his lasting influence on pop culture. He gives an insider's perspective on creating the show's iconic comedy alongside the cast (which also included Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Jason Alexander), writers and featured guests.

THE Problem child the actor will also reflect on his shameful outburst of 2006, when he was filmed shouting racial epithets at audience members during a stand-up show in Los Angeles. After the incident, Richards largely kept her life private. The incident set him on a lifelong spiritual quest, as well as a quest for responsibility.

“My book is a paean to the irrational, to the foolish mind that shatters everything into pieces, a reflection on the seemingly absurd difficulties that beset us all,” Richards writes in the book's introduction, provided in a statement from November 2023 at PEOPLE.

NBC Television/Kobal/Shutterstock Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards on Seinfeld

As for any talk of a reunion for the Seinfeld series created by Seinfeld and the comedian Larry Davidand aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998 Seinfeld himself shut down the rumors in September 2021.

“I'm definitely a nostalgic person. I love going to the house I grew up in on Long Island,” the comedian said. “That's one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved them when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time. But I like to move forward in life. I I think for the future I don't know what we would do, it would be good.

Seinfeld also warned that it's possible the cast “won't be as good” in a reunion, explaining that he was happy with the series they produced during its original run.

“I think we did a good job,” he joked.

Unfrosted premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 3, while Richards' memoir Entrances and exits East released June 4.

Read the original article on People.