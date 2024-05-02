Entertainment
Checking in with CeeLo Green – San Bernardino Sun
Atlanta singer CeeLo Green began his career in the early '90s with the hip hop group Goodie Mob. He teamed up with Danger Mouse for Gnarls Barkley's 2006 debut album, “St. Elsewhere” and “Crazy” charted in the international top 10.
Four years later, Green's third solo album, “The Lady Killer,” spawned the multi-platinum No. 2 pop hit “F— You,” which was also released as a radio version, stripped down ” Forget You.”
Since then, he has won five Grammys, worked as a coach on NBC's “The Voice,” performed at the 2012 Super Bowl with Madonna, covered Carl Douglas' “Kung Fu Fighting” for the “Kung Fu” soundtrack Panda” and lent his voice to a character in the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”.
Green's multiple appearances and collaborations include work with Smokey Robinson, Santana, Rod Stewart, TLC, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Outkast, The Pussycat Dolls and others.
We caught up with him in a phone interview from Las Vegas. The interview has been edited for clarity.
Q: What can your fans expect during your Pomona show?
A: We always try to leave a little room for improvisation. I'll do all the favorites and add a few surprises here and there just to keep it interesting. I don't think any two cities, audiences or shows should be exactly the same.
Q: When you do gigs at a fair, do you ever take time to take part in one of the festivities, maybe enjoy a fried treat or take a ride on the Ferris wheel?
A: No fried Oreos for me. I watch my figure. I could ride in bumper cars and have a little fun.
Q: “Serious,” one of your recent singles as The Band Pink with Jack Splash, is an infectious jam reminiscent of Morris Day and the Time, with some Zapp and Prince mixed in as well. Were they an influence?
A: These are my all-time favorites. All I can do with a hint of nostalgia and a nod was a tip of the hat to these artists, rest in peace. I feel like I'm taking on their spirit, and I'm here to be the vessel for it all. I'm old enough to do it and I enjoy it.
Q: You've had an eclectic musical career. Does getting into rock, pop and country sometimes help you keep whatever appeals to you artistically?
A: It is, and my scope of action is broadened. I can see the spectrum from one end to the other. It's definitely about toeing the line, or going towards what you gravitate towards, being pulled in that direction.
Art is really about obedience, about having an inclination when it comes to your internal dialogue and how you determine what you think needs to be done. The thing is actually alive and you have just received the signal.
Q: Your excellent 2020 solo album, “CeeLo Green is Thomas Calloway” (real name of the artist) was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and ventured into old school R&B territory. How did fans react to the laid-back atmosphere?
A: Sometimes it disappoints me because I don't know if I can still surprise people. I don't like this feeling. I'm always at the forefront of finding new and innovative ways to communicate and contribute.
Then, selfishly, I want at some point to be responsible for probably one of the richest, most textured, most diverse careers and catalogs that anyone has ever seen. This is a decisive point for me.
Q: A new Gnarls Barkley album is coming this year. Can you give some guidance on this?
A: I used to be very private when talking about Gnarls, but I'm taking a new approach. I am exaggerating by saying shamelessly but graciously that this may be the sonic culture shift we have all been waiting for. A vibration passes through me. I'm grateful to be instrumental in an act of something supernatural
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sbsun.com/2024/05/01/la-county-fair-2024-entertainment-checking-in-with-ceelo-green/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Checking in with CeeLo Green – San Bernardino Sun
- Jerry Seinfeld and Kramer Actor Michael Richards Have Rare Reunion 26 Years After Seinfeld Finale
- Cricket West Indies announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup Friday, May 3
- Florida Gulf Coast University – Head Coach, Men's Tennis
- Witnesses line up to criticize Michael Cohen before star's turn in Trump trial
- San Bernardino County Fair Announces Dirt and Concert Series Lineup
- US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady as inflation rises | American economy
- Former Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice says she was “uncomfortable” filming her first sex scene with “random guys in the room breathing and looking at you.”
- Ten Dolphins earn Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors
- Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Rick Owens dress for 'Furiosa' photo call in Sydney
- World News In Brief: UN supports East African flood victims, dozens more migrant deaths at sea, disinformation in Myanmar
- Gut microbiome research questions established cancer biomarkers and identifies novel bacterial links to colorectal cancer