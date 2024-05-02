Entertainment
Hundreds gather for May Day rallies and marches across the Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES (KABC)– Rallies and marches took place Wednesday in Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights to mark International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, continuing a tradition dating back to the 19th century.
Hundreds of people were seen gathering for a rally at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and North Gower Street in Hollywood, followed by a march ending with a second rally at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
The theme of the march is “Solidarity is power: the people united”. The Los Angeles May Day Coalition says the protest will rally support for better wages, housing for all, a path to citizenship, the right to strike, and call for a ceasefire in the areas torn by war and at the end of all wars.
The coalition includes the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, United Teachers Los Angeles, Service Employees International Union, IATSE Local 839, National Union of Healthcare Workers, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Communist Party of the United States and the Democratic Socialists of America – Los Angeles. .
Before the day, the different contingents prepared posters, banners and leaflets to announce their presence. The organizers asked people to wear the color red.
A protest was held at MacArthur Park, calling for “Worker Power Worldwide!” and “Do not comply with the genocide!” Organizers said that after the rally at the park, there would be a march to the USC campus “in support of the pro-Palestinian encampment.”
Boyle Heights' ninth annual May Day was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with a rally for immigrant and worker rights at Mariachi Plaza, 1831 First St.
Call to ban rent control in California
Before Wednesday's events, some union groups met to discuss the Tenant Justice Actwhich will be on the November ballot.
The law will remove California's ban on rent control and allow cities and counties to expand it.
“By working on contracts to ensure they make enough money to afford an apartment, the cost of rent exceeds those wages,” said Susie Shannon, policy director of the organization Housing is a Right of man. “So even when you get a pay raise, it’s usually eaten up by rent increases.”
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2023 there were more than 2 million union workers in California.
In 2024, unions say, even with minimum wage increases taking effect in 2024 that will raise wages to around $20 an hour, that will still be barely enough.
“As thousands of people, many of them students in our schools, face uncertainty over whether they will be able to pay their rent, uncertainty over whether they will remain housed and fear of being evicted every month,” said Gloria Martinez of United Teachers Los Angeles. Angeles.
Overall, optimism is mixed: some believe that the situation is improving for workers, while others are concerned about the high cost of living. Xochitl Covarrubias of the United Steelworkers union simply wants fair wages.
“Our rent is going up but our wages are not going up,” she said.
“I'm optimistic that things will get better,” said Darrell Aranda of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). “We have much better communication. People recognize that the work they do should be respected, and they are willing to come together and do it together.”
Boyle Heights May Day is organized by the Centro CSO, whose May Day demands include legal status for anyone who enters the United States without authorization, protection of public education, and community control over the County Sheriff's Department. Los Angeles County.
Labor groups have held rallies and demonstrations on May Day since 1890, originally commemorating the anniversary of the Haymarket Affair on May 4, 1886, when what began as a peaceful rally on Haymarket Square in Chicago in support to workers on strike for an eight-hour workday has ended. with an unknown person throwing a dynamite bomb at police as they acted to disperse the meeting.
The explosion and subsequent gunfire resulted in the deaths of seven police officers and at least four civilians. Eight anarchists were convicted of conspiracy in a trial that their supporters called unfair and a serious miscarriage of justice. Seven were sentenced to death and one to 15 years in prison.
Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby commuted two of the sentences to life in prison, while another committed suicide in prison before his scheduled execution. The remaining four were hanged on November 11, 1887. Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld pardoned the remaining defendants in 1893 and criticized the trial.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.
