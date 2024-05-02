Entertainment
Brahms' masterpiece will bring the symphony together on Saturday
PORT ANGELES — “This play means so much to me,” Jonathan Pasternack said. In his earliest memories of listening to music, there is Johannes Brahms. Throughout his childhood, his parents filled the house with Brahms's German Requiem. It was one of Brahms' masterpieces that Pasternack has loved ever since.
Pasternack grew up to be a musician, playing numerous instruments and leading orchestras across the country. This Saturday, he will lead 100 singers and 75 orchestral musicians in a performance of Brahms' Requiem at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center.
In his ninth year as conductor and artistic director of the Port Angeles Symphony, Pasternack will take the stage for two public events: the dress rehearsal at 11 a.m., an hour later than usual, and the evening concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.portangelesssymphony.org, Port Book and News in Port Angeles and at the door of the Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. More information is available by calling 360-457-5579.
“Concert-goers will not only enjoy the glorious sound of this very special music, but they will also see more than 175 people playing music together on stage,” Pasternack said.
“Brahms’ Requiem is such a moving and heartwarming work,” he added.
This music is different from other requiems; it is not like the requiem masses of Mozart or Verdi which follow the traditional Catholic liturgy.
The feeling of singing with a 100-voice choir is “so cool,” said alto Weezie Jenkins of Port Townsend.
“Each part supports the others,” she says of the sopranos, altos, tenors and basses.
“There is a kind of intertwining. The parts overlap and intertwine…and when the instruments come in, it's simply incredible.
Brahms’ Requiem “is totally in a class of its own. It’s one of the most beautiful pieces you’ll ever hear,” added chorus soprano Susan Roe.
If the opportunity presents itself to sing this piece, she added, “it doesn’t matter where or when, you take it.”
Pasternack has been bringing together singers from Clallam and Jefferson counties, Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia, for the past eight months. The Requiem will be sung in German; Researcher and singer Charles Douglas, of Victoria, provided the English translation which will appear in the concert program.
Baritone David Meyer of Shenandoah, Virginia, and Seattle soprano Kristin K. Vogel will join the orchestra as soloists. Vogel will sing in the fifth movement, a song that Brahms wrote especially for a voice like his.
His message, Vogel said, is: I will comfort you when you are in sorrow. I will comfort you like a mother does. When we see each other again, nothing will take away our joy.
Music like this “is what nourishes me,” said Vogel, who has performed several times with the Port Angeles Symphony. She will sing the role of Mimí in the concert production of the symphony “La Bohème” at Field Arts & Events Hall on June 23.
There is a coincidence in the date of the Requiem performance, Pasternack said.
Saturday would have been his father's 100th birthday. Mel Pasternack was a World War II veteran who, at age 20, survived the Normandy Invasion and Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Silver Star. He later became a school teacher and vice-principal, and was also a gifted pianist, theater director, actor, writer and photographer. Mel died in 1985 at age 61.
Pasternack didn't plan it this way, but the Requiem is a meaningful piece of music to play on Mel's centenary. Brahms is a composer appreciated by father and son alike. He offered a response to the universal experience of loss.
“At the heart of the Requiem,” Pasternack said, “is consolation for those who mourn.” And the other essential theme, he added: those who have passed away from this world live on in the art they left us.
________
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.

