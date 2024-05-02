Why a Lead Actor Left 'Frog and Toad'





Actor Jay Goede originated the role of Frog in the musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” at the Children's Theater Company in 2002, then on Broadway, and was scheduled to reprise the role this spring at CTC. So why did he leave the production two days before opening night? From the first day of rehearsal, he wrote in a Facebook post, “it was a nightmare experience.” He praised his castmates and the crew, but suggested that the show's director – CTC's outgoing artistic director Peter Brosius – made the behind-the-scenes environment “an absolute disaster”. Goede did not share further details in the post and did not return an interview request Tuesday or Wednesday. CTC declined to comment; a spokesperson said the theater “cannot and does not comment on confidential personnel matters.” “Don't try to revisit things you've done in the past that you're really proud of and that were magical, let them remain treasured memories,” Goede wrote in the Facebook post. John-Michael Zuerlein, understudy for the role of Frog, will play the role for the duration of the production, which began in late April and continues through June 16. Brosius, who rose to the top creative position at CTC in 1997, helped the theater secure the rights to produce “A Year with Frog and Toad” for the 2002 show, but did not direct it. The current production is Brosius' first time directing “Frog and Toad.” After the musical premiered at CTC, it moved to Broadway in 2003, becoming the first show originally produced by a Twin Cities theater to move to a full production in New York. Most of the original CTC cast, including Goede as Frog, continued their roles on Broadway and the show was nominated for several Tony Awards. Another interesting tidbit: for that 2002 CTC show, Goede himself landed the role of Frog in a surprise replacement. The original actor left the cast before rehearsals began to care for an ill family member, the Pioneer Press noted at the time. As for the 2024 production, “the show goes on” — and remains quite successful — in Goede's absence, our critic Rob Hubbard wrote. This summer was already shaping up to be a season of change for the Children's Theater Company: Brosius' successor as artistic director, Rick Dildine, takes over July 1, and new executive director Jill A. Anderson takes over functions three weeks later.

