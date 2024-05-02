Outlander actor Rob Roy dies at 59





Actor Brian McCardie, who played Liam Neeson's younger brother in the film Rob Roy, is dead. He was 59 years old. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday April 28th. Brian's sister, Sarah McCardie, posted on Tuesday. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon, McCardie wrote. We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. Born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1965, one of Brian McCardie's first roles was in the BBC soap opera Eastenders, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Some of his other most notable roles include Alasdair MacGregor in 1995's Rob Roy, crime lord Tommy Hunter in the BBC show Line of Duty, and Sir Marcus MacRannoch in the popular Starz series Outlander. He had a role in the upcoming Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood. He can also be seen in Speed ​​2 and the TV series Shameless. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of Brian McCardie, McCardie's talent agency, United Artists, said in a statement. He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

