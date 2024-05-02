Chris Hemsworth Stops Claiming Alzheimer's Fears Forced Him Out of Hollywood: 'Really…I Don't Care'

Chris Hemsworth is battling rumors about his health.

The Marvel star learned in 2022 that he had a strong genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, and shortly after the news became public, he took a break from his acting career. Together, these two pieces of news gave rise to rumors that he was retiring or that he had already developed the disease, which he said was very upsetting to hear.

“It definitely pissed me off a little bit because I felt like I was being vulnerable with something personal and sharing that,” he admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“No matter what I said, this is not a death sentence, the story has become that I have dementia and am reconsidering my life, retiring, etc.”

He then joked: “I read a really funny comment at the bottom of an article: I hope Chris forgets he's retiring and comes back.”

Hemsworth originally discovered the higher likelihood of him developing Alzheimer's disease in his Disney+ series, “Limitless,” a show about health and longevity. In one episode, he underwent several blood tests by Dr. Peter Attia.

“We have every blood test possible,” Attia told Hemsworth. “And you have two copies of APOE4. One game from your mother and one game from your father.”

APOE4 is the gene that shows the strongest correlation with the development of Alzheimer's disease , however, not much is known about him. According to Attia, having two copies of the gene means Hemsworth is 8 to 10 times more likely to develop the disease than the average person.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I lived, or my wife, my children, is probably my biggest fear,” the star “Thor” frankly shared in the episode.

The actor also revealed that his grandfather suffered from the disease. “Either he no longer remembers who we are, you know, his grandchildren, but also even his own children, for years. It's heartbreaking.”

After filming the episode, his grandfather died of Alzheimer's disease and, as he explained to Vanity Fair, his father is currently showing early signs.

“I know my dad is going through a transition of accepting the fact that I'm not this big, strong man with all the answers that everyone is looking for advice now,” he said.

“He is now much more of an observer than a platoon leader. It's a reminder for me because these are exactly the qualities I need: calm, observation, absorption, respect for the present moment .”

He also spoke about calm in an interview given in October 2023 to Men's healthexplaining that he took it seriously after learning he was more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

“I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really been feeling the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voices or stimulation and taking some time for calm,” he said.

“I do a lot of meditation and breath work, mainly during sauna and ice bath routines. For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from immersing myself in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me to get out of my head and into my mind body, especially surfing.

Hemsworth lives in Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, daughter India and twins Sasha and Tristan. He told Vanity Fair that Tristan was named after Brad Pitt's character in “Legends of the Fall.”

The family lived in Los Angeles until returning to their home country in 2015. The “Thor” star explained that while living in Hollywood, her thoughts consisted of things like: “I have fed up with my face. Why isn't this on a billboard? I'm too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why are not are there paparazzi here? Well, what do you want, Chris?”

Today he lives next to his parents.

Even though he no longer lives in Hollywood, he is still dedicated to making films, but he doesn't know how much longer he will do it.

“I think for the first time in my career, I started thinking, S—, how many years do I have left to be able to do this?” he said. “I was going through sort of a list of movies with my producing partner yesterday, sort of a wish list, and then I was like, Well, that's six movies. This could be the next decade. This could be That.” Who knows where I am at this point? »

In a December 2022 interview with Vanity FairHemsworth admitted that he didn't think his children “could have understood the concept” of being genetically predisposed to a disease, so he didn't talk to them about the likelihood that he would one day be diagnosed with a disease. Alzheimer’s.

“It’s not like I received my resignation, it is what it is and it will be in a few months,” he explained. “Luckily, it's not really that situation. One day, I'm sure I'll talk about it. They probably want to test themselves and [find out,] “Are you in the category that is going to be sensitive to this or not? »

He was asked about the reaction of his parents and brothers, fellow actor Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke. He replied: “At first it was confrontational, but very quickly it became a sort of self-deprecating joke, if you will. It's just the way I am, my family, there's a sense humor. And such is life, then.”

In his latest conversation with the publication, Hemsworth said, “We don't want anyone we love to suffer, but what we can focus on is our attitude and our point of view.”

He continued: “I have a great sense of nostalgia about the way life is changing. But I don't look at any of this and say, 'Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy.' impression: “Well, go for it.”! Be involved and stay present and don't get caught up in all the bullshit I may have spent much of my adult life doing. “is being able to love so deeply and be truly loved, that's what it was for?”

