Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Nail Natural Beauty





Bollywood Starkids without makeup: The glamorous world of Bollywood often demands perfection, but these stars defy expectations by stepping out without makeup, showing the world their true selves. Confidently rocking their bare faces, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor have sometimes proven that beauty is not just limited to skin. From airports to gyms, they showed that true beauty shines from within, regardless of makeup or camera lenses. Check out these Bollywood stars who dared to go without makeup and embrace their natural beauty. Janhvi Kapoor The actress who made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, is the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. After her debut, she appeared in several films and gained attention for her fashion sense and public appearances. Her films include 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', in which she played the lead role of Gunjan Saxena, one of the Indian Air Force's first female combat pilots. She has also participated in films like 'Roohi', 'Ghost Stories' and 'Takht' among others. Suhana Khan Daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana rules hearts. Although she is yet to make her acting debut, Suhana has gained media attention due to her lineage and growing presence on social media platforms. She is known for her chic fashion sense and has been featured in various fashion magazines and blogs. Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya, an aspiring Indian actress and model, she is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She has attracted attention for her striking beauty and impeccable style, often being spotted at high-profile events and parties. Shanaya is all set to mark her film debut with 'Vrushabha', a Malayalam film starring actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is an epic action film. Navya Naveli Nanda Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She co-founded the online platform Aara Health, aimed at providing women with health information and support. Additionally, she has spoken out on various social issues, including gender equality and mental health awareness. Navya recently concluded the hit second season of her vodcast, 'What The Hell Navya', featuring her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Ananya Blacksmith The actress, who made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film Student of the Year 2 in 2019, is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and is known for her vibrant personality and charming presence. 'screen. Ananya has since appeared in films like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Liger' among others. She gained attention for her fashion sense and quickly became a rising star in the film industry. Sarah Ali Khan The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath'. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. After her debut, she starred in the commercially successful film 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. Sara is known for her natural acting talent, charismatic presence, no-makeup look, and effervescent personality both on and off screen. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan dating Veer Pahariya again? Ex-lovers' vacation photo goes viral, sparking relationship rumors ALSO READ: Gippy Grewal REACTS to AP Dhillon breaking his guitar at Coachella, saying 'We hurt people…'

