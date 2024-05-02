Janhvi Kapoor's Childhood Home in Chennai: You Can Now Live in the First House Sridevi Bought; see interior photos | Bollywood





If you were fascinated by Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai, which she visited a few years ago, you are lucky enough to live there now. According to a report from People, Airbnb included the mansion, purchased by his late mother and legendary actor Sridevi, in its list of 11 Icons properties that people can now rent. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wouldn't let her lock her bathroom door because) Janhvi Kapoor's mansion in Chennai is now available for rent on Airbnb. Janhvi’s place on Airbnb The report states that Janhvi will open the doors of her Chennai mansion to some Airbnb users. The overnight stay would also include conversations with Janhvi about her favorite beauty tips and a tasting of fresh, authentic South Indian dishes. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! “It’s the most intimate access to Bollywood’s most famous family,” Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, said at the Icons launch. Other pop culture locations that also made the list include the real-life home from Disney-Pixar's Up (2009) in Abiquiu, New Mexico, the X-Men mansion in New York's Westchester County, the Coramino Live Kevin Hart's members-only lounge, a personal concert by Doja Cat, Prince's iconic Purple Rain home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Inside Out headquarters. About Janhvi Mansion in Chennai Janhvi's mansion in Chennai was first purchased by Sridevi after her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor. It was the first house purchased by the late actor. She adorned it with objects and paintings from around the world, before the family had to close it due to leaks and other maintenance issues. However, after Sridevi passed away in 2018, Boney took it upon himself to renovate the mansion. Janhvi gave a glimpse of her house during a guided tour Vogue India in 2022. The mansion includes Boney's office in Chennai, a luxurious living space, one of Sridevi's first paintings, a secret room, a memory wall with the family's old photos, a TV room, the paintings of Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor that they made during the lockdown and a tastefully appointed bathroom. Wall of memories in Janhvi Kapoor's mansion in Chennai (Vogue India) Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion (Vogue India) Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion (Vogue India) Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion (Vogue India) Janhvi will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1.

