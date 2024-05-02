Covishield Side Effects: Bollywood Celebrities Express Concern Over Covishield Vaccine Side Effects: What They Said





The recent revelation by AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical company, has sent shockwaves through the medical community and the public. Legal documents disclosed by AstraZeneca acknowledge that its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, may cause rare but serious side effects, as reported by The Telegraph. This development has raised concerns among medical professionals and celebrities. AstraZeneca's recognition follows reports linking Covishield to heart attacks and strokes. This revelation sparked reactions from notable personalities including luminaries Rashami Desai, Pooja Bhatt, Gauahar Khan and others. Expressing their concerns on social media, these celebrities highlighted the seriousness of the situation. Celebrity Reactions: Expressing Their Apprehension Rashami Desai shared her thoughts on Instagram, saying: To ab darna hai ki nahi Talwar toh abhhi latak Rahi halee (Now it's time to be afraid or not, the sword is still hanging). This sentiment reflects the apprehension felt by many regarding the safety of Covishield. Agencies Rashami Desai Instagram Story Pooja Bhatt shared an informative article detailing AstraZeneca's acknowledgment of the vaccine's rare side effects. She pointed out that Covishield and Vaxzevria, in rare cases, can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition characterized by the formation of blood clots in unusual places in the body and a decrease in the number of blood platelets. Additionally, AstraZeneca is facing legal action in the United Kingdom, alleging its vaccine led to deaths and serious injuries. Agencies Pooja Bhatt Instagram Story Gauahar Khan echoed similar sentiments, expressing his shock with a simple but impactful: “Oh my God.” Broader concerns: implications for vaccine safety The concerns raised by these celebrities reflect broader public unease about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also noted the emergence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) as a rare adverse event following immunization with certain COVID-19 vaccines. As the medical community and regulators delve deeper into these issues, public awareness and transparency remains crucial to ensuring safety.

