Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang Mediaverse announce co-production partnership





ANGELS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pangea Entertainment Productions (Venice, approx.) and Big Bang Mediaverse (Mumbai, India) announce partnership to create and produce innovative cross-platform content aimed at younger, connected audiences globally and across India. The first program in co-development is a multiplatform reality TV show mixing celebrities, creators and video games.



The upcoming content series is in co-development and will feature a mix of celebrity content and video game competitions in a familiar reality challenge format that will excite audiences who love gaming and those who may not be familiar . The entire program, along with its ancillary activities and products, targets a generational fascination with Indian celebrity culture, combined with a rapidly growing streaming and gaming market, aimed at a broad audience. “We are very excited to partner with Big Bang and bring Pangea Entertainment Productions’ unique intellectual property to life externally. United States. PEP's intellectual property library, at the forefront of storytelling, technology and entertainment, perfectly matches Big Bang's experience in producing youth-centric content for the India walk,” Julia Zarroco-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said. Madhu Mantenafounder of Big Bang Mediaverse, said: “We are poised to redefine the very essence of entertainment and engagement in the digital age. Our partnership with Pangea Entertainment Productions, led by the visionary David Falk And Jon Miller, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and boundless creative energy. Together, we aspire to create entertainment licenses so immersive and interactive that they capture the hearts and minds of all generations around the world. » “This partnership between Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang advances PEP's mission of bringing people together using technology and video games in an entertaining and engaging way. This is just the beginning of what we know will be a long journey. relationship producing innovative cross-platform content.” Nir Ben Lavico-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said. About Big Bang Mediaverse Founded and led by an entrepreneur and film producer Madhu Mantenaand former Managing Director and CEO of Deutsche Bank Ravneet Gill, Big Bang Mediaverse is a multi-hyphenate entertainment and learning ecosystem that builds the next generation of entertainment with innovative IPs at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, entertainment and sports. It is the exclusive marketing and sales partner of the upcoming Hockey India league. The leadership team also included Jasdeep Pannu, former head of television and video at ESPN and former head of content at Sony MAX, BBC Global Channels and Discovery Channel South Asia. About Pangea Entertainment Productions Led by a legendary sports agent and producer David Falk and chaired by Jon Miller, CEO of Integrated Media, Pangea Entertainment Productions is a multidisciplinary media studio that develops, produces and executes premium future content and transformative experiences. Launching in 2023, PEP maximizes audience engagement by taking a holistic approach, amplifying storytelling across multiple platforms and channels. Each show concept is designed to touch multiple categories such as TV, digital streaming, gaming, live events, VR, merchandise, metaverse, social and apps. Pangea Entertainment Productions is a diverse collection of storytellers, gamers, rocket scientists, dreamers, doers, moguls, artists and an Olympian. The management team also includes Julia ZarroCEO of leading brand experience agency Zed Ink and Dr. Nir Ben Lavian innovator and thought leader. MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Garfat

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangea-entertainment-productions-and-big-bang-mediaverse-announce-co-production-partnership-302133553.html SOURCEPangaea Entertainment Productions

