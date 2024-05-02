Entertainment
Andre Russell follows DJ Bravo's footsteps and makes his Bollywood debut with the song Ladki To Kamaal Ki | cricket.un
Andre Russell is KKR's most reliable all-rounder in years (X)
West Indian players are undoubtedly the biggest assets of any IPL team. Renowned for their 100% commitment and their striking power, they leave an indelible mark on the field.
Additionally, they often serve as “vibe makers” in the locker room, adding an element of fun and energy to the team.
Over the years, several West Indian cricketers have graced the IPL with their presence and performances, including Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy and current KKR sensation Andre Russell.
Russell enters Bollywood
Following in the footsteps of DJ Bravo, Andre Russell is now venturing into the world of music, marking the start of his singing career in Bollywood.
It has been confirmed that Russell will lend his voice to a song composed by Palaash Muchhal. Additionally, he will feature alongside actress Avika Gor in the music video.
Title “Ladki to Kamaal ki”, the song is set to be released on May 9 under the Voila Dig banner.
Will SRK come up with a song for Russell in his film?
Andre Russell doesn't need to look elsewhere for opportunities as he has the support of none other than Shahrukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a titan of Bollywood.
SRK is not just a team owner; he is the heart of entertainment within the KKR family. Russell and SRK are frequently seen together, enjoying each other's company and having a good time. We can therefore positively expect a collaboration between the two superstars.
In a recent moment that grabbed attention, Russell was spotted singing SRK's iconic song 'Lut Put Gaya' from the film Dunki while cruising in his car and during his plane journey where he was spotted with KKR teammate Rinku Singh.
|
Sources
2/ https://cricket.one/entertainment/andre-russell-follows-dj-bravos-footsteps-makes-bollywood-debut-with-ladki-to-kamaal-ki-song/66337230fdc09c66a532264a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andre Russell follows DJ Bravo's footsteps and makes his Bollywood debut with the song Ladki To Kamaal Ki | cricket.un
- [GKE] Troubleshooting SSL certificate provisioning errors…
- Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang Mediaverse announce co-production partnership
- Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel will compete for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse title
- Men's tennis begins NCAA tournament against Auburn
- How the set for the Great Indian Kapil Show was set: two months of preparation, nine-hour shifts, a team of 120 crew members and a scrapped idea of planes taking off | Bollywood News
- Women-led tech startups drive innovation for an inclusive online world
- University protests: New York police arrest nearly 300 in campus sweeps | BBC News
- Sports Sports sports!!! – The Daily Evergreen
- Woodbridge player Sam Shuster plays because 'he likes it'
- IPS revises many district policies, including dress code
- Yale University freshman creates AI chatbot that provides answers on AI ethics