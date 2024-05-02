Andre Russell follows DJ Bravo's footsteps and makes his Bollywood debut with the song Ladki To Kamaal Ki | cricket.un

Andre Russell is KKR's most reliable all-rounder in years (X)

West Indian players are undoubtedly the biggest assets of any IPL team. Renowned for their 100% commitment and their striking power, they leave an indelible mark on the field.

Additionally, they often serve as “vibe makers” in the locker room, adding an element of fun and energy to the team.

Over the years, several West Indian cricketers have graced the IPL with their presence and performances, including Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy and current KKR sensation Andre Russell.

Russell enters Bollywood

Following in the footsteps of DJ Bravo, Andre Russell is now venturing into the world of music, marking the start of his singing career in Bollywood.

It has been confirmed that Russell will lend his voice to a song composed by Palaash Muchhal. Additionally, he will feature alongside actress Avika Gor in the music video.

Title “Ladki to Kamaal ki”, the song is set to be released on May 9 under the Voila Dig banner.

Will SRK come up with a song for Russell in his film?

Andre Russell doesn't need to look elsewhere for opportunities as he has the support of none other than Shahrukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a titan of Bollywood.

SRK is not just a team owner; he is the heart of entertainment within the KKR family. Russell and SRK are frequently seen together, enjoying each other's company and having a good time. We can therefore positively expect a collaboration between the two superstars.

In a recent moment that grabbed attention, Russell was spotted singing SRK's iconic song 'Lut Put Gaya' from the film Dunki while cruising in his car and during his plane journey where he was spotted with KKR teammate Rinku Singh.