Madison Library to Host Summer Reading Program

The Madison County Library will once again host its summer reading program.
This year's program will begin on Tuesday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with registration at the library. Kids who sign up will receive a free book bag, a schedule of shows scheduled at the library in June and July, a new Read Across the United States card challenge to earn brag tags, and information on how to do spin the prize wheel for growing first graders. sixth grade students.
Although the prizes are aimed at school-age children, all are welcome to attend a variety of performances throughout the summer. Children are also welcome to visit the library's friendly therapy dogs, Seville and Honey, every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m., during the months of June and July.
People also read…
Bright Star Theater will present Grece Lightning on June 4 at 11 a.m. The show features characters from Greece as well as the culture and customs of the ancient Greeks. Learn about myths and legends, including Zeus and his Olympic friends, Poseidon and his ocean kingdom, and the epic adventures of Hercules.
On June 6 at 11 a.m., enjoy a mini instrument farm offering the opportunity to try a variety of musical instruments.
The nature of things in the wind
On June 11 at 11 a.m., Uncle Henry will speak about The Nature of Things in the Wind. He will demonstrate a model sailboat and bring his famous ducks.
On June 19 at 11 a.m., the Science Guys of Baltimore will present an interactive demonstration on adventures in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Kids will blast through a mission that reveals gravity-defying challenges and electrifying obstacles while exploring scientific principles to navigate and escape. This adventure includes powerful physical forces, amazing chemical reactions and much more.
On June 26 at 11 a.m., Spinny Johnson will combine basketball tricks learned during his Harlem Globetrotter years with character education. This will be a show filled with audience participation.
Wes Iseli will present a magnificent magic show on July 2 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Wildlife will be at the library on July 9 at 11 a.m. with an opossum, a reptile and a bird to share their characteristics and raise awareness about how to protect and preserve wildlife.
Ms. Lillie will be at the library on July 11 at 11 a.m. with stories and music as she engages the audience in dancing while exploring African roots.
Bright Star Theater will return to the library on July 16 at 11 a.m. to present Storybook Tales. Enjoy the classic stories of Pinocchio and Robin Hood as audiences are invited to discover the importance of telling the truth and ways to help those in need.
End of summer reading party
The library will celebrate with an end-of-summer reading party on July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, on the library lawn. Play on two giant water slides, among other water activities, try a variety of outdoor play equipment, and enjoy the snow cones.
Students in grades 1-6 (public, private, or home school) can win prizes by participating in the Summer Reading Program. Kids can spin the prize wheel for every reading hour from June 3 to July 27. Kids can also earn channel bragging tags by completing activities in a Read Across America challenge from June 3 to August 12.
For more information, visit https://madisoncountyvalibrary.org/